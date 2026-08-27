Mercy Yaaba Bredu travelled from Ghana with hopes of advancing her education in China

Her journey took a heartbreaking turn shortly after she arrived in the Asian country

The tragic development has left her family, friends and academic community mourning

A promising Ghanaian academic has died tragically just days after leaving home to further her education abroad, leaving her family, friends, and university community devastated.

Mercy Yaaba Bredu was a first-class graduate and former Vice President of the Association of Students of English (ASSENS) at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

A Ghanaian student, Mercy Yaaba Bredu, dies after collapsing at China Airport 2 days after arriving for her master's studies. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, she passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, only two days after setting off from Ghana to begin postgraduate studies in China.

Mercy's final journey from Ghana

Mercy departed Accra International Airport on the afternoon of Monday, August 24, 2026, at around 1:30 p.m., after an emotional farewell with family members and friends who had gathered to see her off.

The occasion was meant to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her academic career.

During the long flight to East Asia, she reportedly began experiencing discomfort and chest pain.

The situation took a devastating turn shortly after the aircraft landed, when she suddenly collapsed inside the terminal building at the Chinese airport, at the very moment she was being welcomed with a bouquet of flowers.

Emergency response and Mercy Bredu's death in China

Medical personnel responded swiftly, transporting her to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Despite the efforts of the medical team attending to her, Mercy did not survive, and she was pronounced dead that Wednesday.

Her passing has sent shockwaves through the UEW campus and the wider academic community.

During her time at the university, Mercy had distinguished herself as an exceptional student, serving as ASSENS Vice President in 2024 and earning recognition for her scholarly dedication.

The opportunity to pursue a master's degree in China had represented the next step in what many believed would be a remarkable career.

YEN.com.gh extends sincere condolences to the Bredu family, her colleagues in the ASSENS community, and all those mourning the loss of Mercy Yaaba Bredu.

Popular challenged UCC student dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular University of Cape Coast student with a disability, Enoch Eshun, had reportedly passed away.

The talented singer had gained popularity following an interview with ZionFelix, during which he shared details of his health struggles.

News of Enoch Eshun’s death had sparked widespread sadness on social media, with many people mourning his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh