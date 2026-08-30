Chelsea's attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers combined for three of the club's four goals against Brighton

The front three have now contributed to five of Chelsea's seven Premier League goals across two matches this season

Supporters flooded X to heap praise on the attacking trident ahead of a crunch clash against Arsenal on September 6

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Chelsea supporters have been effusive in their praise for the club's attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers following a thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton on Sunday, August 30.

The three forwards were central to the win at Stamford Bridge, contributing to three of Chelsea's four goals in what was their second consecutive impressive attacking display of the season.

Chelsea fans are excited by the red-hot form of the front three of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Rogers. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea's attacking trio continue red-hot form

Morgan Rogers set things in motion when his pressing and incisive pass created the opportunity for Pedro Neto to score, doubling Chelsea's advantage after Romeo Lavia had broken the deadlock inside four minutes.

Watch Rogers' goal contribution, as shared on X:

Joao Pedro then added a third in the 32nd minute to stretch the lead further, before Cole Palmer capped a fine team performance with a curling finish after half-time.

Brighton rallied to make it a nervy finish, reducing the deficit to a single goal, but Chelsea held firm to secure all three points and register their second Premier League win of the campaign.

In terms of individual contributions this season, Palmer has two goals and one assist, Joao Pedro has two goals and two assists, and Rogers has a goal and an assist.

Between them, the trio have been directly involved in five of Chelsea's seven league goals, underlining how central they have become to the team's attacking output.

Watch Palmer's goal, as shared on X:

Fans hail Chelsea's red-hot attack

The performance sparked an outpouring of excitement on social media, with supporters quick to back the attacking unit as the best in English football. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions on X:

@ABSToluwalope wrote:

"We're eating good."

@Solana4000 claimed:

"Easily the best front three in the league."

@MaziEzike_Nedu chimed in:

"Cold Palmer, powerful Rogers, and clinical João Pedro. Best attacking trident in England right now, bar none!"

@AmpiPhantin added:

"Chelsea's attack is looking scary already! Palmer, João Pedro & Rogers are cooking!"

@isaac_eber82104 sounded a caution to Arsenal:

"I pity Arsenal next week."

The trio's next major test arrives on September 6 when Chelsea travel to face the reigning Premier League champions, Arsenal.

Why Chelsea could compete for Premier League title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four reasons why Chelsea could challenge for the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Although Opta gives them just a 4.47% chance of winning the trophy, Xabi Alonso’s side could still stay in the title race deep into the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh