Marcel Desailly, who was born in Accra in 1968, left Ghana for France at just four years old

In a 1995 interview with Ghanaian sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah, Desailly addressed the difficult choice he faced

The former centre-back went on to represent France 116 times, winning major international honours

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Marcel Desailly, the Ghanaian-born French football legend, once sat down with Ghanaian sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah in 1995 to address one of the most talked-about decisions of his career: why he chose to wear the blue of France rather than the white or yellow of Ghana.

Marcel Desailly once explained why he snubbed Ghana to play for France. Photos by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS and Patrick Hertzog/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Why Desailly chose France over Ghana

Desailly was born in Accra in 1968 but relocated to France at the age of four. Growing up in the French system, he joined the Nantes academy as a teenager and progressed steadily through the country's youth football structures.

By the time a decision on international allegiance had to be made, the path he would take had already been shaped by circumstance.

"I have to choose, you know, if I'm going to be French or Ghanaian. I chose French because if I chose Ghanaian, I couldn't play anymore in my team. I couldn't begin, you know, a professional [career]. Then it's like this," Desailly told Yeboah.

Despite his choice, Desailly was clear that representing France did not diminish his identity as a Ghanaian.

When Yeboah pressed him on how he felt about representing his adopted country over his birthplace, the defender did not shy away.

"Oh, you know, you think it's important; that's what I have in my mind. Sure, I play for the French national team, but I'm Ghanaian. I was born in Ghana. I have all my family here," he said.

What followed was one of the most distinguished international careers in French football history.

Watch Desailly's interview, as shared on X:

Desailly's decorated career with France

According to Transfermarkt, Desailly made his debut for Les Bleus in 1993 and went on to earn 116 caps, scoring three goals.

Nicknamed the 'Rock', he formed a cornerstone of the France defence that lifted the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil and followed that triumph with a UEFA European Championship winners' medal in 2000.

He also claimed the FIFA Confederations Cup in both 2001 and 2003. After Didier Deschamps retired from international duty, Desailly was appointed captain of the national side, a role that underscored the respect he commanded within French football.

Now 58, Desailly remains one of the most recognisable figures to have emerged from Ghana and gone on to reach the very top of the global game under a different flag.

KP Boateng explains why he chose Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin-Prince Boateng had explained why he chose to represent Ghana instead of Germany.

The former AC Milan star made his Black Stars debut in May 2010, earning 15 caps and featuring at two FIFA World Cups.

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Source: YEN.com.gh