Arsenal forward Kai Havertz issued a stark warning to the club's rivals after their Premier League title triumph last season

The German international pointed to the Gunners' strong start to the new campaign as evidence of the squad's ambition

Havertz also addressed Arsenal's Champions League hopes after the club came agonisingly close to glory in Budapest last term

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Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has put the rest of English and European football on notice, declaring that the reigning Premier League champions intend to compete for every available trophy this season.

Kai Havertz fires warning to Arsenal rivals with strong title ambition. Photo by Nigel French/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Havertz fires title warning to rivals

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Germany international made clear that lifting the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years has only sharpened the squad's appetite rather than dulled it. He said, as quoted by Goal:

"When you have that taste of winning one title, then you want to do it again, and we have a team that can compete for every title possible."

"Last year there was only one, but this year there is a lot more to come, and we want to win everything."

The confidence behind Havertz's words carries tangible weight.

Mikel Arteta's side have hit the ground running in the new campaign, defeating Manchester City to claim the Community Shield before brushing aside Coventry City 3-0 in their opening Premier League fixture.

Havertz, however, was measured in his assessment of how much that early momentum means.

"There is a long way to go, and at the moment, the focus is just on the next game. We have made a good few steps, winning the Community Shield and winning the first game of the season. But now it starts," he said.

UCL and domestic cups in Havertz's sights

Beyond the league title defence, Arsenal are targeting glory across multiple competitions.

Last season, Arteta's squad came within a penalty shootout of winning the Champions League, ultimately falling to Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest.

That near miss has seemingly fuelled rather than deflated the dressing room, with Havertz naming the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup as competitions the club intend to pursue seriously.

"We will have the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and games every three days, and then we will show what we are capable of. We are positive and want to give everything this season to achieve our goals again and give more titles to the club," he added.

The forward's remarks reflect a broader shift in mentality at the Emirates Stadium, where the taste of domestic success appears to have raised rather than satisfied expectations heading into what could be an extraordinarily demanding campaign for the Gunners.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions after the dramatic opening matchday.

Arsenal remain the favourites to retain the title, with a 44.61% chance of winning the trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh