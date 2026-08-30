Romeo Lavia scored inside four minutes as Chelsea made a blistering start against Brighton at Stamford Bridge

Lavia's goal ensured the West London club chalked an impressive feat in the Premier League last seen 24 years ago

The Blues will be looking forward to continue their perfect start to the 2026/27 campaign after beating Fulham in their opener

Chelsea have etched their name into Premier League history after Romeo Lavia's early strike against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge placed them alongside Bolton Wanderers in the record books.

The Belgian midfielder, who has Ghanaian heritage, tapped in from close range inside four minutes to give Xabi Alonso's side an early advantage.

Chelsea break 24-year Premier League record after Romeo Lavia's goal against Brighton. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea breaks 24-year EPL record

According to Opta, Chelsea are now only the second club ever to find the net within the opening four minutes of each of their first two Premier League fixtures in the same season, a feat Bolton Wanderers last achieved in 2002/03.

The significance of Lavia's goal extended well beyond the three points on offer.

It continued a pattern that has emerged under Alonso's management, with Chelsea serving an early warning to opponents in each of their opening top-flight encounters this season.

Watch Lavia's record-equalling goal, as shared on X:

Their campaign began in similarly rapid fashion against Fulham, when Joao Pedro, now wearing the No. 9 shirt, broke the deadlock inside just 31 seconds.

That remains one of the fastest goals in the club's recent Premier League history, and Lavia's effort against Brighton reinforced the message that Chelsea intend to hit the ground running from the first whistle.

Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro add to Chelsea's tally

Chelsea did not end there. The Blues extended their lead through Pedro Neto, who converted a cutback delivered by Morgan Rogers to make it two. The goal gave the hosts a commanding cushion before the interval.

Joao Pedro also found the target, making up for a glaring opportunity he had earlier squandered.

The goal came against his former club and was his second in as many league appearances this season.

However, the afternoon was not without its familiar frustrations. Ivorian midfielder Malick Yalcouye pulled one back for the visitors before half-time, reigniting Chelsea's recurring struggle to keep clean sheets and giving Brighton a foothold in the contest heading into the second half.

Why Chelsea could challenge for EPL title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four reasons why Chelsea could challenge for the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Although Opta’s supercomputer gives them just a 4.47% chance of winning the trophy, there are signs that Xabi Alonso’s side could stay in the title race deep into the season.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh