Lionel Messi has confirmed his retirement from international football following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final

Messi had previously hinted the tournament would be his last, with his father's death adding further weight to his decision

The Inter Miami star ends his Argentina career as the country's all-time top scorer and record World Cup goalscorer

Lionel Messi has officially brought the curtain down on his international career, confirming his retirement on Monday, August 31.

The 39-year-old's retirement comes on the back of Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The announcement marks the end of a generational chapter in world football, with the Inter Miami forward departing the international stage after one of the most decorated careers any player has ever produced at that level.

Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement After World Cup Final Defeat to Spain. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Messi confirms retirement in heartfelt statement

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner penned a heartfelt statement, disclosing that the decision had weighed heavily on him since Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

La Albiceleste lost 1-0 in what turned out to be Messi’s final appearance in the famous blue and white shirt.

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team,” he wrote, acknowledging that the decision was far from easy.

The statement was filled with emotion, with the forward admitting how deeply the retirement hurts.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment,” he said.

Messi also stressed that his commitment to Argentina stretched beyond the team’s recent golden era, during which they won several major honours.

“I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football,” he said.

Messi had hinted before the tournament that the 2026 World Cup could be his last.

The death of his father earlier in the year also added a deeply personal layer to what became an emotional farewell from football’s biggest stage.

Messi's Argentina career: A legacy built over decades

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to enjoy a remarkable international career, winning the Copa América, Finalissima and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His retirement brings an extraordinary chapter in Argentine football to an end, leaving behind a legacy that will be difficult to match.

The former Barcelona star leaves the national team as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and the country’s record goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

He grew from a teenage prodigy into the leader of a golden generation, eventually delivering the major trophies Argentinians had waited years to celebrate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh