The Ghana Armed Forces announced that the recruitment portal for the 2026 Military Enlistment Exercise will open on Friday, September 4, 2026

Armed Forces published entry requirements for the 2026/2027 Ghana Military Academy intake in a notice dated August 31, 2026

Eligible applicants must meet height, academic and citizenship requirements, with proficiency in languages such as French or Arabic listed as an advantage

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The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that the online recruitment portal for its 2026 Military Enlistment Exercise will go live on Friday, September 4, 2026, opening the door for eligible Ghanaians to apply for a place in the country's armed services.

The announcement came alongside a detailed notice published on August 31, 2026, outlining entry requirements for the 2026/2027 intake into the Ghana Military Academy.

The Ghana Armed Forces announces that the recruitment portal for the 2026 Military Enlistment Exercise will open on Friday, September 4, 2026

Source: Facebook

Per the Daily Graphic, applicants must be Ghanaian citizens of good character, meet GAF medical fitness standards and be capable of passing the Pre-Joining Fitness Test.

Those applying through the Regular Cadet course must additionally be unmarried, not bonded and aged between 18 and 26 years by February 18, 2027.

Physical requirements include a minimum height of 1.68 metres for male applicants and 1.60 metres for female applicants. Prospective candidates for the Military Police face stricter thresholds, with men required to stand at least 1.75 metres tall and women at least 1.70 metres.

On the academic side, applicants must hold six credits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), covering English, Mathematics and Science. Those presenting WASSCE results must have six credits from Grade A1 to C6 in the same core subjects, while SSSCE holders are required to produce six credits from Grade A to D. Applicants coming through the City and Guilds route must have five credits at 'O' Level, including English Language and Mathematics, as well as Grades A to D in three 'A' Level subjects. The GAF notice also states that proficiency in French, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, German or Swahili would be an added advantage.

Regular Career Officer Course Streams

For candidates applying through the Regular Career Officer Course, the GAF has outlined requirements across a wide range of specialisation streams, including Infantry, Armour, Artillery, Army Special Operations, Signals, Engineering, Supply and Transport, Ordnance, Explosive Ordnance, Physical Training, Education, Records, Agricultural Extension, Band and Public Relations, as well as Information Systems and Cyber Security.

Applicants in all streams must hold a first degree, classified no lower than Second Class Lower, from an accredited university or institution.

The required field of study varies depending on the stream chosen. Notably, the GAF has included several technology-focused disciplines among the eligible areas, among them Robotic Engineering, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing, reflecting a broader effort to modernise the force's officer corps.

Interested Ghanaians are expected to access the recruitment portal from September 4, 2026, to begin the application process for the military's latest intake.

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Source: YEN.com.gh