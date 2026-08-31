Australia Sets Age Limit for Foreigners Applying for Post-Study Work Visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed a maximum age requirement for the Subclass 485 Post-Study Work stream visa

The visa allows recent international graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily after finishing a degree at an Australian institution

Certain exceptions to the age cap exist, though applicants are urged to check full eligibility criteria before submitting an application

Australia has set a maximum age of 35 for international graduates seeking to apply for the Temporary Graduate visa under the Post-Higher Education Work stream, according to official guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs in 2026.

The visa, classified as subclass 485, is designed for international students who have recently completed a qualification at an Australian institution, granting holders the right to live, work and study in Australia on a temporary basis following graduation.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs sets a 35-year cap for Subclass 485 Post-Study Work visa eligibility, targeting recent international graduates for temporary work. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the subclass 485 visa

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that applicants must be 35 years old or younger at the point of application. The department noted that exceptions to this upper age limit do exist under certain circumstances, with full details available through the official eligibility criteria published on its website.

The Post-Higher Education Work stream sits within the broader subclass 485 visa category and specifically targets graduates who have completed higher education qualifications in Australia and wish to gain local work experience before either returning to their home country or exploring other migration pathways.

Conditions for international graduates

Beyond the age requirement, applicants must have studied at an Australian institution and hold a recently completed degree.

Because the visa is temporary in nature, it does not provide a direct route to permanent residency on its own.

The Department of Home Affairs has not announced recent changes to the age rule, but the 2026 confirmation of the cap has drawn attention from international students and graduates who are weighing up their post-study options in Australia.

Those approaching or above the age threshold are advised to determine whether they qualify under any of the recognised exceptions before lodging a formal application.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the full eligibility requirements directly through the Department of Home Affairs before proceeding.

Australia sets conditions for skilled workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined the six conditions skilled workers must fulfil to be considered for the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the requirements are published on the department's official immigration portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh