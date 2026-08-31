Violyn Baah and her father hit the streets of Kasoa to promote her late mother’s business, with the young CEO personally handing out leaflets to members of the public

The daughter of Beverly Afaglo appeared determined to keep her late mother’s legacy alive, as she joined her father in the street promotion exercise

The touching moment has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians online, with several people praising Violyn and her father for their dedication

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Violyn Baah, daughter of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, has won hearts online after she was spotted hitting the streets of Kasoa alongside her father to promote her late mother's business.

Beverly Afaglo's daughter and father hit the streets of Kasoa to promote her late mother's business. Image credit: King Bygone/Beverly Afaglo.

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo Baah was a popular Ghanaian actress and television presenter known for her work in the local entertainment industry.

She was married to musician Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of the music group Praye, and the couple had two daughters, Violyn and Kora.

Beyond acting, Beverly also built a business portfolio that included Glamour Beauty Salon and Traffic Shawarma, a shawarma chain she launched in April 2024.

She died of cancer on May 24, 2026, at the age of 42, leaving behind a legacy that her family has continued to honour.

Violyn and father promote Beverly Afaglo's business

That legacy is now being carried forward by Violyn, who took to the streets of Kasoa with her father to personally promote Traffic Shawarma, the business her late mother left behind.

In a video shared on TikTok by King Bygone Live, the young CEO was seen dressed in a branded Traffic Shawarma shirt, walking through the streets alongside her father.

The caption of the post read:

"The hustle continues. Violyn Baah, Young CEO, the daughter of the late Beverly Afaglo, hits the streets of Kasoa to promote her late mom's business she left behind."

In the clip, both Violyn and her father were seen handing out leaflets to members of the public along the street, drumming up support for the business.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Violyn's street hustle

Violyn's gesture struck a chord with many who saw the video, with several commending both her and her father for keeping her late mother's legacy alive.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Realwithmercy2 wrote:

"I meet them on the street, such a nice soul."

Amoatemaa39 said:

"Nice seeing you yesterday."

Ambitious000 commented:

"I just love his daughter."

bigsarah41 added:

"We bless God for giving us God-fearing man like you, supportive, kind and good husband."

Maame Dokono attends Beverly Afaglo's funeral

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, was spotted among mourners at Beverly Afaglo's funeral on August 8, 2026.

Footage shared by UTV Ghana showed the screen legend, dressed in traditional black and red funeral attire, joining other mourners to bid the late actress a final farewell.

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Source: YEN.com.gh