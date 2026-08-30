Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has named Arsenal as the clear favourites for the Premier League title this season

Shearer pointed to the north London club's impressive summer transfer activity as the key reason behind his bold prediction

Despite backing the Gunners, Shearer identified Chelsea under Xabi Alonso as the side most likely to challenge for the title

Alan Shearer has named Arsenal as the team most likely to win the Premier League title this season, citing the club's activity in the summer transfer window as evidence that they have positioned themselves above every other side in the division.

Alan Shearer Names Arsenal as Premier League Favourites, Backs Chelsea as Biggest Threat. Photo by Zed Jameson/PA Images and Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Shearer backs Arsenal to win Premier League

The former Newcastle United striker, who remains the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer, made his views clear during an appearance on The Rest is Football podcast.

"Arsenal have had a brilliant summer, and they're going to be flying this season," Shearer said.

"Without doubt they are the team to beat again in the Premier League."

The assessment reflects a growing consensus that Mikel Arteta's side have built on years of sustained progress to reach the point where they enter a campaign as outright favourites.

Shearer's confidence in Arsenal is rooted in what he describes as a formula the club has now mastered to remain competitive at the summit of English football.

Shearer backs Chelsea as Arsenal's biggest threat

While giving Arsenal the edge, Shearer did not rule out a significant challenge from west London.

He expressed considerable admiration for the transformation underway at Stamford Bridge under Xabi Alonso, identifying Chelsea as the most credible threat to Arsenal's ambitions.

The suggestion that Chelsea could mount a sustained title challenge marks a notable shift in expectations around the club, which has struggled for consistency in recent seasons despite heavy investment.

Alonso's arrival has clearly raised the level of optimism surrounding the side, at least in Shearer's view.

With the new Premier League season approaching, Shearer's verdict frames the coming campaign as a two-horse race, with Arsenal holding the advantage heading into the opening rounds of fixtures.

4 reasons Chelsea could challenge for EPL title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four reasons why Chelsea could compete for the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Despite having just a 4.47% chance of winning the trophy, Xabi Alonso’s side have enough quality to stay in the title race deep into the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh