New Zealand Lists 24 Qualifications Eligible for Post-Study Work Visa

New Zealand Immigration has published the complete list of qualifications making graduates eligible for a Post Study Work Visa in 2026

The 24 approved credentials span engineering, construction, teaching, agriculture, and automotive trades across multiple qualification levels

Graduates holding non-degree qualifications at NZQF Level 7 or below face restrictions on the types of roles they can take up

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New Zealand Immigration has released the full list of qualifications that make graduates eligible for a Post Study Work Visa in 2026, covering 24 approved credentials across engineering, construction, education, agriculture, and automotive trades.

The guidance, published on the New Zealand Immigration official website, sets out the specific qualifications and their corresponding eligible roles.

New Zealand Immigration has detailed 24 qualifications for the 2026 Post-Study Work Visa, covering key sectors like engineering, teaching, and agriculture. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A key condition applies to graduates holding non-degree qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Level 7 or below: they are only permitted to work in roles directly related to their area of study.

Engineering and construction pathways

A significant portion of the approved qualifications falls within the engineering and construction sectors. Graduate diplomas at NZQF Level 7 in highway engineering, civil engineering, construction management, and construction project management lead to roles such as Construction Project Manager or Project Builder. A Graduate Diploma in Quantity Surveying at Level 7 qualifies graduates for Quantity Surveyor positions.

For diploma holders, several Level 6 New Zealand Diploma in Engineering pathways are recognised, covering strands in civil, electrical, electronics, and mechanical engineering. These lead to technician roles in areas such as civil, electrical, electronic, mechanical, and telecommunications engineering. Diploma holders with at least 240 credits in construction-related disciplines may also qualify as Construction Project Managers or Project Builders.

Graduates who hold a Level 7 qualification accompanied by a letter from Engineering New Zealand confirming alignment with Chartered Professional Engineer benchmarks are eligible for broader engineering roles.

Teaching, agriculture, and trades

Teaching qualifications feature prominently on the list. A Graduate Diploma acceptable to the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, combined with full satisfaction of the Council's registration and certification requirements, qualifies graduates for roles as primary, intermediate, or secondary school teachers. A comparable pathway exists for Early Childhood Teachers through a Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Early Childhood Education).

In agriculture, a diploma at NZQF Level 5 or higher in farm management, agriculture, or dairy technology leads to the role of Dairy Cattle Farmer. The same role is accessible through a Level 4 New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture with a strand in Dairy Farming or Livestock Farming.

At the trades level, the New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering at NZQF Level 4 qualifies graduates as Automotive Electricians, while the New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering at the same level leads to the role of Diesel Motor Mechanic.

Teaching Council approval required

For those pursuing teaching pathways, the qualification alone is not sufficient to secure eligibility. Applicants must independently satisfy all registration and certification requirements set by the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand before they can qualify under the Post Study Work Visa scheme.

New Zealand lists groups eligible for free maternity care

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had shared an update outlining which pregnant women can access government-funded maternity care.

The guidance identifies five distinct groups eligible for publicly funded maternity support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh