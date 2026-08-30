Pep Guardiola has publicly backed Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, citing the Bayern Munich striker's goals and consistency

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 competitive appearances last season and helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal

Guardiola's endorsement comes as high-profile contenders Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé are not among his picks

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Pep Guardiola has publicly backed Harry Kane to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or, arguing the Bayern Munich striker has done everything required to earn the game's most coveted individual honour.

The former Manchester City manager made his position clear in comments to Sky Sports, pointing to Kane's goalscoring output, sustained consistency, and positive influence on those around him as the grounds for his choice.

Pep Guardiola snubs Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé in naming his favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by Hector Vivas - FIFA and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola makes his case for Kane

"Harry deserves it. What he has achieved, the goals, the consistency, and the way he makes the team better – that's exactly what the Ballon d'Or should be about for me," Guardiola said, as quoted by Tribuna.

He then left little room for ambiguity:

"He was incredible. If you ask me, Harry Kane should win the Ballon d'Or."

Kane's case rests on a remarkable individual campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, the England captain registered 61 goals in 51 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich, a record that places him among the most productive strikers in European football this past season.

Beyond the personal numbers, he also contributed to collective success, with Bayern claiming both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal during that run.

Kane ahead of Yamal and Mbappé in Guardiola's ranking

Guardiola's preference is notable for who it excludes as much as who it endorses.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé, two of the most discussed names in the Ballon d'Or conversation this year, did not feature in the manager's reasoning.

By directing his support squarely at Kane, Guardiola has positioned the 33-year-old centre-forward as his clear first choice ahead of the pair.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded annually by France Football to recognise the best player in world football, with voters taking into account individual performance, team success and overall impact across the calendar year.

Petit rules Kane out of Ballon d’Or race

In contrast, YEN.com.gh reported that former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Harry Kane is no longer in the running for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Petit said Kane’s Bundesliga goals deserve praise, but performances on football’s biggest stages will ultimately decide the award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh