Charlotte Oduro Fires Back at Bloggers Over Ex-Husband's Church Takeover Claims
- Charlotte Oduro went live on TikTok on Sunday, August 30, to confront bloggers spreading claims she took her ex-husband's church
- Her outburst followed Apostle Solomon Oduro publicly opening up about depression after losing a court case and his church temple
- Charlotte named specific blogs and media pages responsible for peddling the allegations and complained about their impact on her children
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Ghanaian marriage counsellor and pastor Charlotte Oduro has broken her silence on claims that she seized her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro's church following their 2025 divorce.
The controversial marriage counsellor delivered an emotionally charged response during a TikTok live session with her friends and fans on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in Accra, as she denied the allegations of taking over Apostle Solomon Oduro's church after their divorce.
The livestream, captured on TikTok blog pages, showed a visibly agitated Charlotte speaking directly to her viewers and the bloggers she holds responsible for spreading what she describes as damaging falsehoods about her.
Charlotte Oduro’s ex opens up on attempt to end life at Nima Overhead: “I lost my temple and court case”
She questioned why her name continued to be associated with matters relating to her ex-husband when she has moved on with her life and is currently focused on doing the work of God.
Charlotte Oduro names bloggers in explosive rant
Charlotte's frustration reached boiling point when she began calling out specific media pages and blogs by name, warning each of them for peddling falsehoods about her.
She pleaded with her accusers to stop dragging her into stories she says have nothing to do with her.
"Can I have a little peace? Can people move on? Can they take my name out of their nonsense?" she said.
Her outburst came hours after Apostle Solomon Oduro spoke at a public event in which he spoke candidly about battling depression after losing a court case tied to his church temple.
Charlotte insisted, however, that her ex-husband had not mentioned her name in that interview, a claim that one viewer appeared to back up in the comments.
The outspoken marriage counsellor also spoke about the impact of the allegations on the daughters she shares with her Apostle Oduro.
The TikTok videos of Charlotte Oduro responding to the allegations are below:
Reactions to Charlotte Oduro's response to allegations
The broadcast drew swift responses from Ghanaians online, with viewers divided over how to interpret her reaction.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
user6296340082046 wrote:
"That is not what he said in his interview. He did not even mention Mom's name."
Afia Vee said:
"Mzbel said your comment about her son affected him. Now, you are also complaining of the same thing. Let us all be careful about our attitude on social media."
KOBBY commented:
"Marriage discussion on TikTok. Our pastors and counsellors mpo nie."
Charlotte Oduro recounts painful post-divorce challenges
Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about the challenges faced by Charlotte Oduro following her highly publicised divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro.
As she bravely confronted the stigma surrounding divorce within the Christian community, Charlotte shared that the harshest criticism came not from society at large but from the very institutions that once supported her, igniting a powerful conversation about acceptance and resilience.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh