Jude Bellingham has publicly praised Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho after enjoying a strong start to the new season

The England midfielder scored against Espanyol and set up goals for both Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Junior against Real Sociedad

Bellingham revealed that a tactical adjustment by Mourinho has transformed his role and unlocked his creative instincts

Jude Bellingham has credited Jose Mourinho for reviving his form at Real Madrid, saying the newly appointed manager has given him the positional freedom he needed after two underwhelming seasons at the club.

The England midfielder made the remarks through Real Madrid's official media channels, where he spoke candidly about his improved fortunes under Mourinho's guidance since the Portuguese manager took charge.

Jude Bellingham praises Jose Mourinho for helping him rediscover his form. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham back to his best under Mourinho

Bellingham's early-season statistics support his optimism.

According to Transfermarkt, he has netted against Espanyol in La Liga and produced a commanding display against Real Sociedad, registering assists for both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in that fixture.

The performances mark a sharp contrast to the stop-start rhythm that characterised his previous two campaigns in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old attributes the turnaround directly to a tactical repositioning introduced by Mourinho.

He explained that the change has given him the space to operate instinctively, moving between defensive and attacking phases without restriction.

"I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the box," Bellingham said, as cited by Goal.

Bellingham grateful for Mourinho's trust

The midfielder went further, describing his current role as the ideal platform for his skill set and expressing personal gratitude to Mourinho for backing him with that responsibility.

"I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities," he said.

"I am truly grateful to the manager for his trust in me and for giving me the chance to play this way."

Bellingham added that he is eager to sustain this momentum into Real Madrid's upcoming European campaign, with the early signs suggesting the tactical partnership with Mourinho could prove decisive for the club's ambitions this season.

Bellingham gets new nickname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Bellingham has received a new nickname from his England teammates during the 2026 World Cup.

The Real Madrid star is now being called "Unc", a slang term for someone seen as experienced, respected and wise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh