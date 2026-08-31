Opta's supercomputer has forecasted the outcome of Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park on August 31

Aston Villa head into the fixture under pressure after suffering a 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men are targeting a second consecutive win to join an elite group of clubs with perfect records so far this season

Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the final fixture of Premier League matchday two, with Arsenal travelling to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Monday, August 31.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the winner of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match at Villa Park on August 31, 2026. Photo by Neville Williams and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal outcome

The model has tipped Arsenal to claim victory, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a 61.1% chance of winning after running 10,000 pre-match simulations.

A draw was rated at 22.7%, while Aston Villa were given just a 16.2% chance of securing all three points.

The Gunners head into the clash full of confidence after starting their title defence with a win over Caleb Yirenkyi's Coventry City.

They will now be looking to make it two victories from two and join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only teams to have won their opening two league games.

Villa, meanwhile, have plenty to prove after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brighton on the opening day.

Another setback would pile more pressure on Unai Emery’s side as they look to recover quickly and get their season back on track.

Unai Emery vs Mikel Arteta H2H record

Meanwhile, the managerial battle between Emery and Arteta carries its own narrative.

The five-time Europa League winner managed Arsenal before Arteta took over at the Emirates Stadium, and in direct meetings between the two coaches, Emery holds a marginal advantage with four wins compared to Arteta's three.

Despite that, Arsenal have been the stronger side when looking at the last ten head-to-head encounters between the two clubs overall, suggesting the broader historical record favours the visitors heading into Monday's contest.

The outcome carries considerable weight for the early shape of the Premier League table, with both managers fully aware that points dropped at this stage of the season can prove costly in a tightly contested title race.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal victory

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that feline oracle Nimbus Pronos has backed Arsenal to beat Aston Villa.

Pronos, who shares football predictions on Instagram, picked the Gunners as the likely winners in a video ahead of the match.

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Source: YEN.com.gh