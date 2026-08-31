The UK government published four conditions international students must satisfy to be eligible for a graduate visa in 2026

The graduate visa allows eligible holders to remain in the UK for a minimum of 18 months after completing an eligible course

Students who are outside the UK at the point of application are not eligible, making timing a critical factor

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The UK government has outlined the four conditions international students must fulfil to qualify for a graduate visa, which allows holders to stay in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible course.

UK explains the conditions for a graduate visa for international students. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The requirements were published on the official UK government website and apply to applications submitted in 2026.

Who qualifies for a UK graduate visa

To be considered eligible, an applicant must meet all four conditions without exception.

First, the applicant must be physically present in the United Kingdom at the time they submit their application. Second, they must currently hold either a Student visa or a Tier 4 (General) student visa. Third, they must have studied a UK bachelor's degree, postgraduate degree, or another approved course for the required minimum duration while on one of those visa categories. Fourth, the applicant's education provider, whether a university or college, must have formally notified the Home Office that the applicant has completed their course.

The government advises that any applicant who is uncertain whether their institution has submitted this notification should contact their education provider directly to confirm before proceeding with an application.

What UK graduate visa offfers international students

The graduate visa is designed to give international students a transitional period in the UK following the end of their studies. The minimum period permitted under the visa is 18 months, during which holders can seek employment or explore other opportunities without being required to leave the country immediately.

One critical point the guidance makes clear is that applicants who are outside the UK when they apply will not be eligible. This means the timing of an application is particularly important for those looking to move from a student visa to a graduate visa without first departing the country.

In a related development, the UK has also extended a three-year post-study work period specifically for PhD graduates, recognising the longer duration and depth of doctoral programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh