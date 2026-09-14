Carlos Queiroz has submitted his Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with the GFA yet to formally approve the list

GFA's spokesperson Henry Asante Twum confirmed the squad must be approved by the Management Committee and Executive Council

Ghana faces a tough away fixture against Ivory Coast on September 24 before hosting The Gambia five days later in Accra

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has finalised and submitted his squad for Ghana's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures, with the Ghana Football Association confirming the list is currently undergoing its internal approval process.

Carlos Queiroz submits his Black Stars squad list, awaiting final approval from the Ghana Football Association. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz submits Black Stars squad awaits approval

GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum disclosed that before invitations reach the selected players, the squad must pass through two separate governing bodies within the association.

Asante Twum outlined the steps that remain before the squad is made public, explaining that the proposal from Queiroz goes before the Management Committee first and then requires clearance from the Executive Council.

"Coach Carlos Queiroz has submitted his squad for the upcoming games, and it is currently going through the required processes," he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"It will first go before the Management Committee and then the Executive Council. Once all the necessary processes have been completed, invitations will be sent to the selected players. Hopefully, the squad will be officially announced next week."

Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures

The Black Stars open their qualifying campaign with a demanding away trip to Bouaké, where they face Ivory Coast on September 24.

Five days later, Ghana returns home to the Accra Sports Stadium to host The Gambia on 29 September.

The double-header represents one of Queiroz's first competitive assignments since taking charge, as the four-time African champions seek to return to the continent's premier international tournament after failing to qualify for the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus hints at Black Stars return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had indicated he could return to the Ghana national team for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Asked if he planned to join the squad during the international break, the Tottenham attacker simply replied, “Sure.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh