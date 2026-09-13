Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday, September 13

Both Man United and Man City enter the first instalment of the derby with contrasting starts to the current campaign

United manager Michael Carrick faces a significant test as his side head into the fixture, having taken just four points from nine

The Manchester derby takes centre stage on Sunday as Manchester United and Manchester City prepare for their first league meeting of the 2026/27 season.

The rivals head into the clash at Old Trafford in contrasting form, with City enjoying a perfect start under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola, has guided City to three wins from their opening three matches.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the outcome of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

United, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult start, with Michael Carrick collecting four points from a possible nine since taking the job permanently.

The derby offers both sides a chance to make an early statement as the new Premier League campaign gathers pace.

Supercomputer predicts Man United vs Man City winner

Opta’s supercomputer gives Manchester City a 45.1% chance of beating Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

According to the model, United's chances of a home win stand at 30.6%, with a draw also a genuine possibility given how closely contested this fixture has been in recent memory.

Flashscore data shows that across the last ten encounters between the sides, City have won five, United four, and one match finished level — a near-even split that suggests Sunday's result is far from a foregone conclusion.

A City victory would carry particular significance, as Maresca's side have not won on United's ground since 2023.

For Carrick, winning would place him in rare company: he would become only the second United manager in history to win his first two competitive Manchester derbies as the club's permanent boss.

Manchester Derby: High stakes for both managers

Beyond the bragging rights, the fixture carries considerable weight for both dugouts.

Maresca is still shaping City's identity in the post-Guardiola era, working to establish his own imprint on a squad that dominated English and European football for years under his predecessor.

Carrick, meanwhile, is looking to prove that his promotion from interim to permanent manager was fully deserved, and a positive result against City would go a long way towards silencing any remaining doubters.

An early-season win in a Manchester derby sends a statement well beyond the confines of the city, and both managers know it.

Mysterious cat backs Man City to beat United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos, a cat famous for predicting football results, had made its pick for the Manchester derby.

The feline oracle appeared to choose Manchester City to beat Manchester United in the first derby of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh