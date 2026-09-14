Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei died at the age of 63, throwing the country's gospel music community into mourning

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin described Bernice Offei as a 'true gospel legend' and honoured her contributions to faith-inspired music

Afenyo-Markin specifically highlighted Offei's popular songs, including 'Hold On' and 'Life', as works that blessed many Ghanaians throughout her career

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Ghana's gospel music community is mourning the death of veteran musician Bernice Offei, who passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Bernice Offei dies at 63: Afenyo-Markin pays emotional tribute to the gospel legend. Image credit: Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

Bernice Offei was widely regarded as one of the country's most respected figures in faith-inspired music, celebrated for her powerful voice and a career built on songs that carried messages of hope and spiritual encouragement.

Afenyo-Markin honours Bernice Offei

Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, was among the prominent personalities to mourn her passing publicly.

In a tribute released following the news of her death, he described Offei as someone whose work left a deep and lasting impression on Ghanaian society.

"Ghana has lost a true gospel legend," Afenyo-Markin wrote, reflecting on the weight of her contribution to the country's musical and spiritual landscape.

The Effutu MP singled out two of her most celebrated songs, "Hold On" and "Life," as works that brought considerable blessing and comfort to many listeners over the years.

He framed her music not merely as entertainment but as a ministry, a consistent source of inspiration for those who followed her work.

Afenyo-Markin also acknowledged the enduring nature of her legacy, stating that even in death, what she built through her music and devotion would not fade.

"Though your voice is now silent, your legacy will live on forever," he said.

He closed his tribute with a personal farewell, writing:

"Thank you for your ministry, Mama Bernice. Rest in perfect peace."

Bernice Offei's lasting legacy in gospel music

Offei's death represents a significant moment of loss for Ghana's gospel music fraternity, where she earned respect over many years of dedicated service to the genre.

Her catalogue of songs continues to hold a special place among gospel enthusiasts and members of the Christian community across the country.

Tributes from colleagues, public figures and fans are expected to continue in the days ahead as Ghana reflects on the life and contributions of one of its most beloved gospel voices.

The X post of Afenyo-Markin is below.

Bernice Offei's last post before her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian gospel music legend Bernice Offei's final Instagram post, shared on her 63rd birthday, featured her song “Life Is Short” and carried a message about the brevity of life.

The words have taken on renewed emotional significance following her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh