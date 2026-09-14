Stonebwoy shared a post about LILO Rice while the jollof conversation involving Sarkodie continued online

The musician co-owns the Ghanaian rice company with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla

His post attracted attention because of its timing, although he did not mention Sarkodie

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has attracted attention with a social media post about LILO Rice amid the jollof saga involving rapper Sarkodie.

Stonebwoy posts about popular rice brand he co-owns as the Sarkodie jollof saga continues. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Liloricegh

Source: Instagram

On September 12, 2026, the musician shared two videos showing the packaged rice and meals prepared with it. He accompanied the clips with a message describing the product as the secret to preparing great jollof.

Stonebwoy did not mention Sarkodie or directly connect the post to their recent exchange. However, its timing caught the attention of users online because jollof rice had become one of the biggest talking points from their disagreement.

The post received hundreds of thousands of views, with several people reacting to the coincidence and linking it to Stonebwoy’s claim about previously preparing the popular meal for Sarkodie.

Stonebwoy’s jollof comment goes viral

The jollof conversation began after Stonebwoy addressed Sarkodie during a TikTok Live session. He claimed that the rapper once visited his home to apologise over an earlier disagreement connected to the Ghana Music Awards.

According to Stonebwoy, he welcomed Sarkodie into his home, cooked jollof rice and ate with him. He cited the encounter while explaining that he had always treated the rapper with love and maintained a peaceful attitude towards him.

Watch the X post below:

The revelation quickly became a source of jokes online. Shatta Wale joined the conversation by referring to Sarkodie as the “Jollof Lord”, while other entertainers and social media users shared memes about the visit.

Stonebwoy co-owned LILO Rice

Stonebwoy revealed in January 2026 that LILO Rice belongs to him and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla. The couple had previously promoted the company publicly without openly identifying themselves as its owners.

The name LILO was reportedly created from the opening letters of Livingstone and Louisa, the couple’s first names. The company deals in packaged Ghanaian rice.

His post has therefore introduced another interesting element to the saga. While some people viewed it as an ordinary business-related post, others believed the timing was too fitting to ignore.

Neither Stonebwoy nor Sarkodie has suggested that their disagreement was caused by jollof rice. The food has merely become the humorous side of a broader dispute centred on respect, accountability and their previous interactions.

Ink Boy blasts Sarkodie amid Stonebwoy banter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian singer Ink Boy’s renewed dispute with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie over alleged unpaid royalties and missing documentation for their song “One Million Cedis.”

Ink Boy also accused Sarkodie of remaining silent while fans attacked him online, despite the rapper’s message about artiste loyalty. Sarkodie had not publicly responded to the royalty allegations at the time of publication.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh