Australia has introduced an important update for international students planning to study in the country

The latest rules could allow some applicants to avoid submitting formal English proficiency test results

The exemption covers specific nationalities and other categories, with more details revealed by the Australian authorities

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Australia has announced an important update for international students planning to study in the country.

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that passport holders from five countries can meet the English-language requirement for a Student visa (subclass 500) without submitting results from a standard English proficiency test.

Australia names countries whose citizens can skip English proof for student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The exemption is based on nationality, while applicants from other countries may also qualify for a waiver through their previous education, course type or other approved criteria.

Five countries whose citizens are automatically exempt

Citizens of the following five countries can meet the English-language requirement based on their passport:

United Kingdom

United States of America

Canada

New Zealand

Republic of Ireland

This means eligible passport holders from these countries do not need to sit a standard English language test to satisfy this particular visa requirement.

Courses that can qualify for an English test exemption

The Department of Home Affairs also provides exemptions based on the type of course an applicant intends to study.

These include:

Students enrolled in a recognised school course.

Students undertaking an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS).

Students taking a course delivered entirely in a language other than English.

Applicants enrolled in registered postgraduate research programmes.

Students sponsored by foreign affairs or defence agencies.

Participants in the Australian Awards and Scholarships and Exchanges Scheme (AASES).

Previous English-medium education can also qualify

Applicants may also be exempt if they have completed at least five years of study in English in certain countries.

The recognised locations include:

Australia

United Kingdom

United States of America

Canada

New Zealand

Republic of Ireland

South Africa

South African passport holders, for example, do not automatically receive the exemption simply because of their nationality.

However, a person who has completed five years of English-medium education in South Africa may qualify through the education pathway.

Two Australian qualifications can provide another exemption

Applicants who recently studied in Australia may also meet the requirement through certain local qualifications.

They can qualify if they have:

Completed an Australian Senior Secondary Certificate of Education within two years before applying for the Student visa.

Completed at least one component of a Certificate IV or higher qualification under the Australian Qualifications Framework within the same two-year period.

What this means for Ghanaian and other African applicants

For most African applicants, including those from Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, the automatic passport-based exemption does not apply.

However, applicants from these countries may still avoid an English proficiency test if they meet one of the approved alternative criteria.

For example, an applicant could qualify through:

An eligible course type.

Five years of previous study delivered in English in one of the recognised locations.

A qualifying Australian secondary or higher education qualification completed within the specified period.

Applicants who do not meet any of the exemption criteria will generally need to provide results from an approved English language assessment when applying for the Australian Student visa (subclass 500).

Australia announces new work rules for foreign students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had outlined specific work-hour conditions for foreign nationals holding a Subclass 500 student visa.

International students were permitted to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their academic course was actively in session.

Australian immigration authorities warned that exceeding the work-hour cap could jeopardise a student's right to remain in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh