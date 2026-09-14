Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson took to Instagram to show off her son, Jayden, captioning the video "They grow up so fast"

Caroline Sampson is a veteran radio and TV personality who has worked with stations including Citi FM, Asaase Radio, TV3, and YFM since 2005

The radio host became a mother to Jayden in 2011 after getting pregnant while studying at the African University College of Communications

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Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson has taken to Instagram to show off her son, Jayden, who is now noticeably grown, captioning the post "They grow up so fast."

Caroline Sampson shows off her all-grown son, Jayden, in a new Instagram video captioned "They grow up so fast." Image credit: Caroline Sampson.

Source: Instagram

Caroline Sampson is a veteran Ghanaian radio and TV personality whose media career began in 2005 as a finalist on the reality pageant show Miss Malaika Ghana.

Since then, she has built an extensive career across several major Ghanaian stations, including Atlantis Radio, GTV, TV3, Citi FM, ETV Ghana, YFM, Kwesé TV, and Asaase Radio, where she currently hosts Café995.

She has picked up multiple honours over the years, including Best Female Radio Personality at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA in both 2019 and 2024, and was the first English-speaking African to win Best Presenter at the Stars Integration of Culture of Africa festival in Benin back in 2009.

Caroline Sampson's video of her all-grown son

The personality has now taken to her official Instagram page to show a glimpse of her son, Jayden, looking all grown and stylish in a new video.

In the video, Caroline had her phone camera fixed on her son as she tried to get him to pose for the video, although he was reluctant.

Jayden is seen walking confidently along a paved driveway, dressed in an all-black coordinated outfit consisting of a polo shirt with a crest-style graphic across the chest and matching black trousers, accessorised with a wristwatch.

He rocked a neat pattern of cornrow braids and flashed a peace sign at the camera as his mother filmed him.

She captioned the post: "They grow up so fast."

Below is Caroline Sampson's post of her first son.

This is not the first time Jayden has been spotted in the limelight, as Caroline has consistently celebrated his milestones online over the years, including his birthdays.

In February 2024, she marked his 13th birthday with a post showing him in a white shirt, jacket, and Nike sneakers, spinning a basketball on his finger, writing at the time that he was officially "a teenager for real."

Ghanaians react to Jayden's grown-up look

The video sparked a wave of admiring comments online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

therealjongermain commented:

"Wow . He's grown so much .👏👏"

sherry_cocoa commented:

"They grow soo fast😊😊😊😎"

nosisadoez commented:

"Eiii Jayden all grown… awesome mummy Caro❤️"

adobs_baby commented:

"Aeiiii my Jay …. Proud of you mama"

michelshaveit_incc commented:

"Can't believe my eyes 👀 😍"

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Source: YEN.com.gh