A Facebook post shared on September 13, 2026, has shown the identities of eight miners who have died in a galamsey pit collapse at Manso Keniago in the Ashanti Region

The tragedy at Manso Keniago in the Ashanti Region has left the local community and many Ghanaians grieving after eight miners died in a galamsey pit collapse

An obituary poster featuring the eight victims has circulated online, putting faces to the names and drawing an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians following the tragedy

Eight miners who perished in a galamsey pit collapse at Manso Keniago in the Ashanti Region have been identified through an obituary poster that began circulating online on September 13, 2026.

Faces of the eight young men who died in an unfortunate galamsey pit collapse emerge online, with their obituary poster surfacing. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A Facebook user identified as Kwabena Agyenim Boateng shared the poster, captioning it:

"Photos of the eight miners who tragically lost their lives after a galamsey pit collapsed at Manso Keniago in the Ashanti Region."

The incident, in which all eight individuals lost their lives, deeply unsettled residents of Manso Keniago and drew widespread grief across Ghana.

The collapse, a grim reminder of the dangers associated with illegal small-scale mining, left families and communities mourning.

The Facebook post below features the obituary poster of the eight men who died in the galamsey pit collapse at Manso Keniago.

Reaction to the loss of eight miners

The circulation of the obituary poster prompted an emotional response from social media users, many of whom offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

Akut Banton wrote:

"Oh me k) p3 biibi ab3di 3ni me b3y33 d3n na 3nam.😭😭😭😭. May their souls rest in perfect peace!"

Sweetlena Acheampong wrote:

"Hmmm, may their souls rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️."

A galamsey pit collapse in Asamang Tamfoe claims seven lives, raising concerns over safety in illegal mining. Image credit: SAM TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

Galamsey pit collapse leaving 10 trapped

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that seven illegal miners have lost their lives after a galamsey pit caved in at Asamang Tamfoe, a community in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

Four people were pulled out alive following the tragedy, but seven others did not survive.

The collapse occurred at a site that had previously undergone reclamation, raising fresh questions about the safety risks miners face when they return to such areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh