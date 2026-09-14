The Ministry of Education extended the 2026 SHS placement exercise by one week to allow students with unresolved issues to secure schools

Tens of thousands of self-placement students had yet to finalise their school selection as of the announcement

Resolution centres across the country will continue operating Monday to Friday until the deadline

The Ministry of Education has granted students a one-week extension to complete the 2026 Senior High School (SHS) placement process, with the academic year set to begin on September 18.

The extension is intended to support students who are still undergoing self-placement or seeking adjustments to their residential status, giving them additional time to finalise arrangements before schools reopen.

The Ministry of Education grants students an extension to complete the 2026 Senior High School (SHS) placement process. Credit: GBC

Source: Youtube

Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Hashmin Mohammed, told Joy News that the placement process had recorded meaningful progress, though a significant number of cases remain outstanding.

Of the 53,887 students eligible for self-placement, 33,726 had successfully secured placement in various schools at the time of the announcement. That leaves more than 20,000 students yet to complete the process.

On the resolution front, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat had addressed 4,531 out of 9,948 cases submitted at resolution centres nationwide.

"Out of the 53,887 category of self-placement students, we have had 33,726 who have been able to self-place themselves into various schools and out of 9,948 reported cases at the resolution centres throughout the country, the CSSPS Secretariat has been able to resolve 4,531 so far," Mohammed said.

Resolution Centres to Remain Open Through the Week

Mohammed said the Ministry remains confident that the volume of unresolved cases will decrease considerably before the September 18 reporting date.

Resolution centres will stay operational from Monday to Friday to process the remaining cases.

"The resolution centres will remain active from Monday to Friday, and we are hoping that by Friday, the numbers should be able to go down because on September 18, they will report to school," he added.

Students with pending placement concerns are encouraged to visit their nearest resolution centre as soon as possible to avoid complications on the first day of term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh