Cristiano Ronaldo responded publicly after winning a fan poll that named him the greatest Ballon d'Or recipient of all time

The Al-Nassr forward beat long-time rival Lionel Messi in the public vote, reigniting one of football's most enduring debates

Ronaldo dedicated the recognition to supporters worldwide, sending a direct message to fans on Instagram

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Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after being voted the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time in a fan poll, edging out arch-rival Lionel Messi for the honour.

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up for the first time after beating Lionel Messi to clinch the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reacts after winning B.O.A.T

The Al-Nassr forward took to Instagram to acknowledge the recognition, crediting supporters around the world rather than framing the achievement as a personal milestone.

"Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world; the Ballon d'Or of All Time is also yours," Ronaldo wrote in his post.

The reaction from the Portuguese superstar followed his victory in a public poll that placed him above Messi, the Argentine who leads the official Ballon d'Or all-time standings with eight awards.

Below is Ronaldo's post on Instagram:

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or trophies across his career at clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

It is worth noting that the fan poll operates independently from the official Ballon d'Or award, which is determined through an established voting process involving journalists.

The result of the public vote therefore carries symbolic rather than institutional weight, though it has done little to dampen the enthusiasm of Ronaldo's fanbase.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Rivalry that refuses to fade

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football for the better part of two decades, accumulating individual accolades and scoring records at club and international level that remain unmatched.

Despite both players being in the latter stages of their careers, their rivalry continues to generate significant debate among supporters globally.

The debate over which of the two deserves to be considered the greatest of all time remains as divisive as ever, with the fan poll outcome likely to fuel further discussion without resolving the argument conclusively.

Ronaldo's decision to dedicate the recognition to his supporters rather than claim it solely as his own reflects a pattern in how he has responded to major milestones throughout his career.

How Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or compares to Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compared Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season with Lionel Messi’s record-breaking 2012 campaign, which also earned him the prestigious award.

While Ronaldo enjoyed individual success alongside Manchester United’s trophies, Messi’s incredible goal-scoring feats set a standard that no player has matched.

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Source: YEN.com.gh