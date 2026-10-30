Japan announced employment opportunities for skilled foreign nationals across 16 occupational fields under its Specified Skilled Worker programme

The SSW scheme, introduced in April 2019, targets workers who already possess the required expertise and can work without extensive training

Sectors including nursing care, construction, and food manufacturing have particularly high demand for qualified overseas workers

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Japan has opened its doors to skilled foreign workers across 16 industries under its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) programme, offering qualified individuals a structured pathway to live and work in the country.

Japan opens 16 skilled worker job opportunities to foreign nationals in 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The initiative targets labour shortages that have grown increasingly acute across key sectors of Japan's economy.

Unlike internship or trainee arrangements, the Japan SSW scheme is designed for foreign nationals who already hold relevant professional experience and can step into roles without requiring substantial on-the-job training.

The programme was first established in April 2019.

16 industries open to foreign workers

The Japanese government has listed the following occupational categories under the programme: nursing care, building cleaning management, manufacture of industrial products, construction, shipbuilding and ship machinery, automobile repair and maintenance, aviation, accommodation, agriculture, fishery and aquaculture, manufacture of food and beverages, food service, automobile transportation, railway, forestry, and wood industry.

One notable update came in April 2024, when the Machine Parts and Tooling Industries category was reorganised and renamed Manufacture of Industrial Products, broadening the scope of activities it covers.

What applicants need to know

Foreign nationals keen on joining Japan's workforce through the SSW programme must meet the specific requirements of their chosen occupational field.

This includes demonstrating proven professional skills and passing industry-specific assessments before securing employment.

Japan's push to attract overseas talent is closely tied to its demographic realities.

The country faces an ageing population and a declining birth rate, both of which have steadily reduced the size of its domestic workforce. Sectors such as nursing care, construction, and food manufacturing are among those with the most pressing need for additional workers.

Through the SSW programme, Japan aims to bring in capable professionals from around the world to fill critical staffing gaps and keep its key industries functioning.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to carefully review the examination requirements, eligibility criteria, and specific employment conditions attached to their preferred field before submitting an application.

Japan lists foreigners who can get residence card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Japan’s residence card system, including the six categories of foreign nationals who are excluded and the rules for those who qualify.

The card serves as official identification for many foreign residents, and eligible holders aged 16 and older must carry it at all times. Find out whether digital nomads, special permanent residents or other groups can receive one.

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Source: YEN.com.gh