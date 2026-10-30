Daddy Lumba’s Son Publicly Takes On Ofori Amponsah As His Alleged Reply Surfaces, Details
- Calvin Fosuh, the late Daddy Lumba's son, reportedly called out Ofori Amponsah on Instagram over a new remix
- The dispute centres on Ofori Amponsah's 'Jane Remix', which Calvin reportedly believes disrespects his late father's legacy
- The post, shared on October 29, 2026, has drawn attention to the tension between the two camps
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Calvin Fosuh, reportedly the first son of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has aimed at celebrated music star Ofori Amponsah in what appears to be a strongly worded Instagram post circulating online.
The post, shared by popular Instagram blog Jessicasbloggh1 on October 29, 2026, shows Calvin reacting to Ofori Amponsah's promotion of what has been dubbed the "Jane Remix", a track Calvin believes is built on material that rightfully belongs to his father's legacy.
Calvin Fosuh confronts Ofori Amponsah
Sharing a photo of Ofori Amponsah promoting the remix, Calvin wrote:
"My father may be gone, but that doesn't mean you get to disrespect him. Some lines should never be crossed."
The message was blunt and direct, signalling that Calvin views the release as a step too far in the wake of his father's passing.
It is worth noting that the post is being described as a reported development, circulating through a blog account rather than confirmed through an official statement.
Daddy Lumba, whose real name is Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was one of Ghana's most celebrated highlife musicians, building a catalogue that defined an era of Ghanaian popular music.
The Instagram post below has the alleged reply from Daddy Lumba's son Calvin.
Calvin, as his first male child, appears to have taken it upon himself to protect that legacy publicly.
Ofori Amponsah is himself a well-known figure in Ghanaian highlife, with a long and decorated career.
The nature of the "Jane Remix" and its precise connection to Daddy Lumba's body of work had not been fully clarified at the time of the post's circulation.
Sarkodie remembers Daddy Lumba with touching message
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie publicly mourned the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, sharing an emotional tribute on social media to mark exactly one year since the iconic musician's death.
Writing on the anniversary of Daddy Lumba's passing, Sarkodie recalled the precise moment he learned of the singer's death, describing it as a memory that has never faded.
Beyond the public grief shared by many Ghanaians, Sarkodie's tribute shed light on a personal relationship between the two musicians.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh