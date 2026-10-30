Popular Ghanaian police officer Confidence Fiagadzi has officially graduated as a Chartered Fraud Investigator at a colourful graduation ceremony held on Friday, October 30, 2026

Fiagadzi, who joined the Ghana Police Service in 2012, previously served with the Formed Police Unit and on a United Nations mission in South Sudan

The officer has won several honours over the years, including the Ghana Integrity Initiative’s prestigious Integrity Personality of the Year award back in December 2021

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Popular Ghanaian police officer Confidence Fiagadzi has graduated as a Chartered Fraud Investigator.

Popular police officer Confidence Fiagadzi graduates as a Chartered Fraud Investigator at GIMPA. Photo source: Gossips24tv/Confidence Fiagadzi.

Source: Facebook

He marked the milestone at a graduation ceremony on Friday, October 30, 2026. Gossips24tv shared a video of the ceremony, which showed graduates in dark suits and striped stoles.

Fiagadzi, now a Chief Inspector according to the post, joined the Ghana Police Service in 2012. In March 2026, he was serving at the rank of Inspector when he won the Director General CID Special Award, Adom Online reported.

The officer has become known across the country for his integrity in criminal investigations.

Confidence Fiagadzi graduates as Chartered Fraud Investigator

According to Gossips24tv, the new qualification adds another significant milestone to his policing career. In the video, Fiagadzi stood among fellow graduates, dressed in a dark suit with a red-and-white striped stole.

The awarding body was not named in the post. Chartered Fraud Investigators are professionals trained to detect, investigate and prevent fraud.

The Instagram video from Gossips24tv, in which Confidence Fiagadzi graduates as a Chartered Fraud Investigator, is below.

Confidence Fiagadzi’s policing career and awards

Since joining the police, Fiagadzi has served in various capacities, including the Formed Police Unit (FPU) at Tesano.

He was deployed to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan in 2017. In 2019, he received the Commandant’s Special Award and the Best in Criminal Investigation Award at the Detective Training Academy.

Two years later, the Ghana Integrity Initiative named him Integrity Personality of the Year for rejecting bribes in the course of his investigations.

At the time, he was a Detective Lance Corporal with the Kaneshie Police CID. He was also crowned Outstanding CID of the Year at the Ghana Governance and Leadership Awards.

Kofi Sarpong promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that gospel musician Kofi Sarpong had been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

He was among 22 officers decorated at a ceremony at the Police Headquarters after the President approved their promotions. Kofi Sarpong previously served as Director of the Procurement Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh