Immigration New Zealand outlined the benefits available to foreign nationals through its Work to Residence visa pathway

The visa covers more than just the right to live in New Zealand, extending to work, study, and family relocation

Applicants must meet several conditions, including age limits and a minimum 24-month employment requirement in a Green List occupation

New Zealand has released details of four benefits that foreign workers can access through its Work to Residence visa, a route designed to help eligible migrants transition into permanent residency.

New Zealand announces 4 major benefits foreigners can enjoy with Work to Residence visa. Image credit: UGC

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Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the visa is open to foreign nationals who are employed by, or hold a confirmed job offer from, an accredited employer.

However, qualifying for the residency pathway requires at least 24 months of work in a Green List Tier 2 occupation within the country.

4 benefits of the Work to Residence Visa

The most significant benefit is the ability to live in New Zealand permanently, giving migrants the foundation to build long-term lives in the country.

The second benefit is the right to work without needing a separate work permit, allowing visa holders to remain in their jobs or pursue other career opportunities freely.

Thirdly, holders of the visa are permitted to study in New Zealand, which opens doors for further education and skills development alongside employment.

The fourth benefit covers family: applicants can include their partner and dependent children aged 24 and under in their application, making it a viable option for families seeking to relocate together.

Requirements applicants must meet

Immigration New Zealand has set clear conditions that must be satisfied before an application can be submitted.

Applicants must be 55 years old or younger at the time of applying. Their employment must be full-time and either permanent or fixed-term for a minimum of 12 months.

They must also have accumulated at least 24 months of work experience in a Green List Tier 2 occupation while in New Zealand.

In addition, applicants are required to demonstrate English language proficiency and meet the wage thresholds and employment standards set by immigration authorities.

The Green List is New Zealand's framework for identifying occupations facing skills shortages. Tier 2 on that list identifies roles that offer a residency pathway once workers fulfil the required conditions.

Foreign nationals interested in applying are encouraged to visit the official Immigration New Zealand website to review the full eligibility criteria, confirm their employer holds accreditation, and verify that their occupation falls within the Green List Tier 2 category before beginning the process.

New Zealand publishes changes to student visa rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on New Zealand’s four updated student visa rules, including changes to English language standards, financial evidence, dependent rights and course transfers.

The new requirements could affect students’ ability to bring family members, work while studying or change institutions, making it important for prospective applicants to review the rules before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh