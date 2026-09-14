Two VAR officials have been removed from their upcoming Premier League assignments following an error during the Manchester derby

The controversy centred on Erling Haaland's match-winner, which referee Michael Oliver had originally ruled offside

Pro Ref chief Howard Webb conducted a thorough review before making the decision to stand down both officials

The Premier League has taken disciplinary action against two VAR officials after a significant officiating error during Sunday's Manchester derby contributed to Manchester City securing a victory over their rivals.

Premier League stands down two VAR officials following the judgement error in Erling Haaland's goal against Man United. Photo credit: @PLMatchCentre/X and Alex Dodd - CameraSport/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Two VAR officials axed by Premier League

According to BBC Sport, the VAR official Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus have been informed by referees' body Pro Ref that they will not be assigned to any fixtures in the next round of Premier League matches, scheduled for September 18-20.

Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb made the determination together with his management team after carrying out a comprehensive review of the weekend's action.

The availability of both officials for future selection will be revisited after the international break.

The error that sparked the review

The incident in question occurred in the 60th minute, when Manchester City striker Erling Haaland converted a goal that referee Michael Oliver had initially disallowed for offside.

Donohue was tasked with examining the decision and, after consulting semi-automated offside technology, determined that Haaland was onside and overturned Oliver's call.

What Donohue failed to account for, however, was a separate infringement involving Enzo Fernández, who had been in an offside position and had influenced play during the build-up.

Pro Ref confirmed that this oversight should have led Donohue to recommend that the on-field referee conduct his own review rather than simply confirming the goal and moving on.

Pro Ref acts swiftly after Manchester Derby controversy

The decision to remove both officials from upcoming duties signals how gravely the governing body views the mistake.

The error came in a fixture of considerable weight, and the failure to follow the correct process at such a pivotal moment attracted immediate scrutiny from clubs, commentators, and supporters.

Pro Ref's intervention reflects a growing emphasis on accountability within the officiating structure, particularly where high-stakes matches are concerned.

According to The Guardian, the two officials will return to contention for selection once the international break concludes, though no specific timeline for their reinstatement has been confirmed.

Carrick exposes Manchester derby referees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick disclosed what officials told him after Erling Haaland’s controversial goal.

Carrick maintained that the Manchester City striker’s winner should have been ruled out for offside.

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Source: YEN.com.gh