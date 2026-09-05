Iñaki Williams unveiled the San Mames Hotel in Akyem Achiase in 2024, marking his entry into Ghana's hospitality industry

The hotel is named after Athletic Bilbao's iconic stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has opted to quit international football, announcing his retirement on September 11

Ghanaian international forward Iñaki Williams has ventured beyond football with the launch of the San Mames Hotel in Akyem Achiase, a five-star hospitality project he opened in 2024 as a tribute to his heritage and club roots.

Born in Spain but proudly representing Ghana, the 32-year-old chose the Eastern Region for deeply personal reasons, adding a meaningful chapter to his journey off the pitch.

Inaki Williams' five-star hotel, named after Athletic Bilbao's iconic stadium, is located in Akyem Achiase. @maxtvgh/X and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Both Iñaki and his younger brother Nico have ancestral ties to Akyem Bieni, a neighbouring town to where the hotel now stands.

Their family’s journey to Europe, however, was marked by hardship, sacrifice and an unrelenting pursuit of a better life.

According to family accounts, their father, Felix, once walked barefoot across the Sahara Desert, suffering severe burns to his feet as he searched for a brighter future for his children.

Inside the San Mamés hotel owned by Iñaki

The hotel's name honours the San Mamés stadium, home of Athletic Bilbao — the Spanish club where Iñaki has built his entire senior career.

That loyalty is reflected in the project's spirit: a luxury facility rooted in identity and belonging.

Watch a YouTube video of Iñaki's hotel:

The property boasts a panoramic rooftop bar offering sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, alongside a modern fitness centre fitted with premium equipment.

Its tastefully furnished rooms combine comfort and style, creating a relaxing experience for guests.

With an eye on both local and international visitors, the hotel is positioning itself as a new benchmark for upscale hospitality in the region.

For context, Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel has long been regarded as the region's leading hospitality destination, making Williams' investment a notable addition to that landscape.

Below is an aerial view of Rock City Hotel, as shared on X:

The grand opening was attended by family members, local traditional rulers, and religious leaders, reflecting the cultural and spiritual significance the project carries for the community.

Inaki's hotel creates jobs for locals

Beyond the luxury offering, the hotel has made a tangible difference for people in Akyem Achiase.

General manager Mr Donkor noted that the facility generated meaningful employment for residents across both its construction and operational phases.

He also emphasised the resort's aim to provide a warm, welcoming environment for guests celebrating special occasions within the community.

Iñaki retires from Black Stars

Williams has since announced his retirement from international football with the Black Stars, drawing the curtain on his Ghana career.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward said his decision was not driven by disappointment but by a sense of peace, adding that representing Ghana gave him far more than he had expected.

Belos is Inaki's retirement post, as shared on X:

Williams switched his international allegiance to Ghana and made his Black Stars debut ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His time in the national team spanned three major tournaments: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, he accumulated 28 caps and scored twice across that period, a return many felt fell short of the expectations that greeted his arrival.

On the club front, he has made a modest start to the 2026/27 season with Athletic Bilbao, contributing two assists across four appearances.

The Black Stars forward will be hoping to improve on his nine goal contributions — three goals and six assists — from last season, per Transfermarkt.

Iñaki Williams’ impressive car collection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Iñaki Williams’ impressive car collection, which includes several high-end vehicles.

From luxury SUVs to classic vintage models, the Ghana star has built an enviable collection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh