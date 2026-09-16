Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has tragically passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

Jacobs had been living with dementia with Lewy bodies, a degenerative brain condition his wife Joke Silva disclosed publicly in 2021

Silva described the illness as difficult for both Jacobs and the family, noting he did not always understand what was happening to him

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Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs has died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, as his years-long battle with a serious degenerative brain condition that had kept him away from screens and the public eye has surfaced.

Olu Jacobs' health struggles surface as the veteran actor dies at age 84. Image credit: Gistlover

Source: Facebook

Olu Jacobs had been living with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), a condition first made public by his wife, celebrated actress Joke Silva, during a 2021 interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Joke Silva's disclosure about Olu Jacobs' condition

Silva explained during that interview that her husband had been dealing with the condition for a couple of years at that point.

She described DLB as a degenerative brain disease with similarities to Parkinson's disease, and was careful to distinguish it from Alzheimer's disease in later public discussions.

According to Silva, the illness had significantly affected Jacobs and placed considerable strain on their family.

She noted that he did not always comprehend what was happening around him, which made his day-to-day situation particularly painful for those close to him.

The disclosure followed a public appearance by Jacobs at the Africa International Film Festival Awards in Lagos, where he received a lifetime achievement award.

His visibly frail state at the ceremony drew widespread attention and prompted questions about his health.

False death reports and family responses

Concern over Jacobs' condition resurfaced in 2024 when rumours of his death began circulating on social media.

His son, Soji Jacobs, publicly refuted the reports at the time, confirming that his father was alive and sharing a video of the actor as evidence.

Dementia with Lewy bodies is characterised by abnormal protein deposits, known as Lewy bodies, that accumulate in the brain.

The condition affects thinking, attention, visual perception and movement. Medical sources indicate that its rate of progression can vary significantly between individuals.

Jacobs' passing on September 16 closes a chapter on one of Nollywood's most distinguished acting careers, spanning several decades and leaving a lasting imprint on Nigerian cinema.

The YouTube post on Olu Jacobs' condition is below.

Nollywood actress Kola Oyewo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood veteran actor Kola Oyewo, who reportedly died at 80 on June 12, 2026. His death was announced by his son, Toyese Oyewo, in an emotional Instagram post.

Oyewo was a celebrated actor, dramatist and scholar whose career spanned decades and included roles in Sango, Saworoide and Koseege. He also taught at Obafemi Awolowo University, leaving behind a significant legacy in Nigeria’s theatre and film industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh