Kylian Mbappé has equalled Karim Benzema's long-standing record in La Liga following his heroics on Saturday, September 12

The Frenchman scored twice in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano, taking his tally to six La Liga goals

Mbappé's double adds further weight to his Ballon d'Or 2026 campaign, despite strong competition from Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé has become the first Real Madrid player since Karim Benzema to score six goals in the opening five La Liga matches of a season, after netting a brace in the club's 4-1 demolition of Rayo Vallecano on September 12.

The Frenchman opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before turning provider three minutes later, setting up Alvaro Carreras for Madrid's second.

Kylian Mbappé equals Karim Benzema's La Liga scoring record after scoring a brace against Rayo Vallecano. Photos by Oscar Del Pozo and Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham combined for the third goal inside 35 minutes, with Bellingham converting.

Mbappé then rounded off the victory in stoppage time after latching onto a defence-splitting pass from Arda Guler.

Watch Mbappé's goal, which sealed Madrid's 4-1 win, as shared on X:

Mbappé draws level with Benzema

According to Opta, the 27-year-old is the first player to reach six LaLiga goals in Real Madrid's first five fixtures of a season since Benzema accomplished the same feat in 2021/22.

The milestone adds a historical dimension to what has already been a prolific start to the campaign for the France captain.

The timing of his rich vein of form is no coincidence in the broader context of the Ballon d'Or 2026 race.

During the period under review for the award, Mbappé registered 58 goals in 60 appearances and contributed 13 assists, according to the award organiser's official website.

Though he did not collect a collective trophy, he claimed the top scorer prize in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a treble of individual accolades that forms the core of his case for the award.

Mbappé makes Ballon d'Or case

Speaking to L'Equipe, Mbappé expressed confidence that his output merits recognition.

"I believe I can win it this year. It's one of my goals, and a short term one at that, because there isn't much time left," he said.

He also acknowledged that others may see the vote differently, adding:

"Objectively, I can understand those who vote differently. There is no dictatorship of thought. But when you analyse the arguments and the competition, it wouldn't be unfair. No one had a better season than me last season."

Despite the strength of his claim, Mbappe faces serious competition. Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane are among the rivals expected to challenge him for the prestigious prize when the decision is announced.

Henry backs Mbappé for Ballon d’Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry backed Kylian Mbappé for the Ballon d’Or during an appearance on the CBS Champions League show.

The French legend highlighted Mbappé’s Golden Boot finishes in La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh