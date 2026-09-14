Ludek Miklosko, the Czech goalkeeper who spent eight years at West Ham United, has passed away at the age of 64

Miklosko had been living with cancer since 2021, when he first discovered a lump on his hip that led to further diagnoses

His son Martin released a heartfelt statement on behalf of the family, referencing his father's deep love for the Hammers

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at the age of 64 on Monday, September 14.

The Czech football icon was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after discovering a small lump on his hip.

Further tumours were later found, and Miklosko chose not to undergo chemotherapy, prioritising his quality of life over aggressive treatment.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko dies after a long battle with cancer. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

In 2024, he confirmed that he would no longer pursue cancer treatment.

Following his death, his son Martin Miklosko shared an emotional message through West Ham, expressing the family's gratitude for the support his father received.

"We are heartbroken at his loss, but take huge comfort from the immense support he received from all of you, along with the knowledge that he is now at peace and no longer suffering," Martin said.

"Dad simply loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name sung loud and proud at every game. The club, and its fans, were and always will be a part of our family, so thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

Ludek Miklosko's West Ham career

Miklosko became a beloved figure at West Ham after joining the club from Baník Ostrava in 1990 for £300,000 following a successful trial.

He made an immediate impact, helping the Hammers win promotion to the top flight during his first season.

Watch highlights of one of Ludek's heroics for West Ham, as shared on X:

Over eight years at Upton Park, the goalkeeper made an impressive 373 appearances before leaving for QPR in 1998, initially on loan. He eventually retired in 2001, according to The Sun.

Miklosko's life after football

His bond with West Ham remained strong after retirement. Miklosko returned as the club's goalkeeping coach, a position he held until 2010, The Guardian reports.

He later worked with a sports agency before returning to Baník Ostrava, where he served as a board member and sporting director.

At the international level, Miklosko earned 40 caps for Czechoslovakia and two more for Czechia following the country's split.

He leaves behind a lasting legacy at West Ham, where his performances and affection for the club made him a fan favourite long after he had left the pitch.

Former West Brom star dies after on-pitch collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quevin Castro had sadly died after collapsing during a friendly match on August 22.

West Bromwich Albion, where he began his professional career, confirmed his death and said the club would honour his memory.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh