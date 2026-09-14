Lamine Yamal declared himself one of the two best players in the world during an interview with Spanish streaming platform Movistar

The 19-year-old winger pointed to his La Liga title and Spain's World Cup triumph as reasons he deserves the 2026 Ballon d'Or

He also identified one player as his sole rival for the prestigious award as he seeks to become the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize

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Lamine Yamal has boldly backed himself to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or after an impressive year for club and country.

The Spain and Barcelona winger made the declaration in an interview clip released by Spanish streaming platform Movistar on September 13.

Lamine Yamal identifies the only player who can stop him from winning the award. Photos by Franck Fife and Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal names his only Ballon d'Or rival

The 19-year-old believes he has done enough to claim the prestigious individual award. However, Yamal appeared to identify Kylian Mbappe as the only player he considers a genuine rival for the prize.

He said, as quoted by Al Jazeera:

"I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I'd deserve it because of what I've won," Yamal said.

"As far as I'm concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It's clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it."

Ballon d'Or 2026: Lamine Yamal vs Mbappe

Yamal's confidence is not without foundation.

The teenager was named La Liga's best player in the 2025/26 season as Barcelona successfully defended the league title.

He then went on to play an active role in Spain's World Cup triumph in North America, adding international glory to his domestic honours.

His rival, Mbappe, had an equally impressive individual campaign. The Frenchman finished as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League, and at the World Cup itself.

However, unlike Yamal, Mbappe failed to lift a single trophy throughout the season, a fact that could weigh heavily in the Ballon d'Or deliberations.

Mbappe also stoked the debate last week by stating that no player performed better than him over the course of the season.

Yamal and Mbappe's rivalry continues this season

Both players have carried their form into the current campaign.

Yamal and Mbappe have each registered six league goals in La Liga, with one goal apiece in the Champions League, suggesting the competition between the two remains fiercely balanced.

The debate on who wins the most coveted individual honour in football is likely to intensify as the much-anticipated ceremony is on the horizon.

Yamal's combination of collective silverware and individual recognition gives him a strong platform to press his claim, even as Mbappe's prolific scoring record keeps him firmly in contention.

Spain coach backs Yamal for Ballon d’Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain coach Luis de la Fuente had backed Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

De la Fuente also described the Barcelona star as Spain’s most important player at the World Cup despite criticism of his performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh