The Ghana Football Association has confirmed a friendly match between the Black Stars and Morocco on October 4, 2026

The match will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger with a 7:00 pm kick-off (Morocco Time)

Ghana's September-October international window also includes two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will face Morocco in an international friendly on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The match, scheduled for an 18:00 GMT kick-off, forms part of a busy September-October international window for both nations, during which they will also be engaged in their respective 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns.

Ghana's Black Stars will face Morocco in an international friendly in Tangier on October 6, 2026. Photos by Michael Regan - FIFA and Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana to face Morocco in friendly

The fixture presents an opportunity for both sides to evaluate their squads and fine-tune preparations ahead of continental competition, according to Ghanafa.org.

The Grand Stade de Tangier, one of Morocco's premier footballing venues, will host the encounter.

Interestingly, this will be the first time the two sides will be meeting since their 2022 AFCON group fixture, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Atlas Lions, according to Flashscore.

Before then, the pair crossed paths in a friendly, which saw the North Africans get the better of the Black Stars in 2021.

Ghana's last win over Morocco was in 2008 when goals from Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari handed the Black Stars a 2-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifying schedule

Before travelling to Tangier for the friendly, Ghana will have already played two qualifying matches in the same window.

The Black Stars open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Côte d'Ivoire on September 24, before returning home to host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 27, 2026.

Having failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, the four-time African champions will hope to change the narrative this time around.

Hence, Carlos Queiroz will set out to secure maximum points for his side in the two games.

The friendly against Morocco rounds off what will be a demanding stretch for Ghana across all three fixtures within the international window.

Queiroz set to reshuffle Black Stars squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is preparing to make major changes to the Black Stars squad ahead of the next international break.

Several players who featured at the 2026 World Cup could miss out on Ghana’s AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh