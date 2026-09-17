Vinicius Jr. confirmed his engagement to Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca after the couple debuted matching rings on social media

Virginia, who has over 35 million followers, was spotted at the Bernabéu watching Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1

The couple have been dating for a year, and Fonseca has already introduced her three children into their shared life in Madrid

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Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is officially off the market. The Brazilian superstar has confirmed his engagement to Virginia Fonseca, one of Brazil's biggest content creators, after the two went public with matching rings on social media.

Fonseca made the announcement on her Instagram account, posting a photo of herself alongside the footballer, with both clearly wearing engagement rings, according to Goal.

In her caption, she explained that after a year together, the two had taken this formal step towards a long-term commitment.

Vinicius Jr gets engaged to Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca after one year. Photo credit: @virginia/Instagram and Quality Sport Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. and Virginia's relationship

Fonseca built her name through YouTube before expanding across platforms, accumulating more than 35 million followers in the process.

She has become a familiar face in Madrid, regularly attending Vinicius' matches at the Santiago Bernabéu.

She was in the stands this past Saturday, September 12, as Madrid dismantled Rayo Vallecano 4-1, continuing her pattern of showing up for the club's home fixtures.

Below are photos of Virginia at the Bernabéu, as shared on Instagram:

Their relationship has attracted considerable attention in Spain and Brazil alike, partly because of how naturally Fonseca has woven her world into his.

She has brought her three children, Maria Alice, Maria Flor, and Jose Leonardo, into their domestic life in the Spanish capital, and the blended family dynamic has only added to the couple's profile.

Vinicius opens up on his performance on the pitch

Away from his personal life, the Real Madrid winger, who underwent a cosmetic procedure, has been candid about a dip in his form in front of goal.

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote,

"The goals will come back... I can't keep missing this many," acknowledging that his finishing has not been at the level he expects of himself.

In seven games across all competitions, the 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided three assists, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Vinicius Jr spotted wearing waist beads

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr sparked reactions online after photos of the Real Madrid star wearing waist beads during a padel tennis session surfaced.

The 26-year-old was already attracting attention following reports of a chin harmonisation procedure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh