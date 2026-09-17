The UK government outlined three non-negotiable conditions every motorist and motorcyclist must meet before driving on public roads

Failing to comply with the mandatory requirements could result in financial penalties or a formal court summons

Foreign nationals and newly arrived residents face particular scrutiny under the rules, which apply uniformly across the country

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Anyone wishing to drive a car or ride a motorcycle on British public roads must satisfy three compulsory conditions set out by the UK government, with authorities warning that non-compliance carries serious legal consequences.

Official guidance confirms that every motorist is required to hold a valid driving licence appropriate for the class of vehicle being operated, meet the minimum age requirement for driving or riding, and satisfy the necessary visual acuity standards.

UK lists 3 compulsory requirements for Ghanaians and other foreigners who want to drive a car in the country. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images.

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These three obligations are described as absolute, with no allowance made for individual circumstances or personal interpretation.

What the UK says motorists must do

Authorities have been unambiguous in their messaging, making repeated use of the word "must" throughout the official guidance to signal that these are binding legal duties rather than recommendations.

Drivers who fall short of any of the three requirements risk either a financial penalty or a summons to appear in court.

Beyond the core trio of conditions, vehicle owners carry additional responsibilities. Every car must be properly registered, taxed, and covered by a valid insurance policy.

Where applicable, a current MOT certificate is also required before a vehicle can be lawfully driven on public roads.

Rules apply equally to all drivers in UK

The UK government has made clear that personal opinions about traffic regulations carry no legal weight.

Whether a driver agrees with the rules or not, the statutory obligations remain fully enforceable and apply to every person behind the wheel in the United Kingdom without exception.

For foreign nationals and those who have recently relocated to Britain, understanding and meeting these requirements from the outset is particularly important.

Failure to do so could lead to significant legal difficulties, even for those who are experienced drivers in their home countries.

The official guidance reinforces that road use in the UK is a regulated activity, and every motorist is expected to be fully compliant before setting off on any public road.

UK lists car export rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK government had published official guidance outlining what counted as a permanent export for British-registered vehicles.

Drivers had to complete specific steps involving their V5C logbook and the DVLA before taking a vehicle out of the country.

Motorists who still had active vehicle tax at the time of export could have been entitled to a financial refund.

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Source: YEN.com.gh