Rex Omar, Coordinator of the Black Star Experience, announced that President John Dramani Mahama will make his runway debut at the upcoming Black Star Fashion Week

The fashion event is scheduled for November 4 and 7, 2026, with activities planned in both Accra and Akosombo

The announcement builds on a pledge Mahama made during the launch of the Black Star Experience in May 2025

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President John Dramani Mahama is set to make an unprecedented appearance on the runway at the Black Star Fashion Week, according to Rex Omar, Coordinator of the Black Star Experience.

Rex Omar made the disclosure during the Ghana Diaspora Town Hall Meeting at the Osu Castle Gardens, where he outlined the programme's upcoming activities.

President Mahama to show his modelling skills at the Black Star Fashion Week in November 2026. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

Source: Facebook

Mahama's historic runway debut on November 4

Rex Omar confirmed that the fashion event will take place on November 4 and 7, 2026, as part of the wider Black Star Experience initiative aimed at connecting emerging Ghanaian designers with established industry figures.

"For the first time in the history of Ghana, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, will be on the runway," Rex Omar told the media.

The announcement follows through on a commitment Mahama made publicly at the launch of the Black Star Experience in May 2025, when he pledged to walk the runway at a Ghana Fashion Week.

At that time, the President said he intended to change outfits three times and highlight the Ghanaian designers responsible for each look.

Rex Omar described the Black Star Fashion Week as a platform designed to showcase emerging talent while also narrowing the divide between younger and more established players in Ghana's fashion sector.

President Mahama proudly rocks made-in-Ghana ensemble. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

Source: Instagram

Black Star Fashion Week planned across Accra and Akosombo

The November 4 instalment will feature a workshop and exhibition held in Accra, while the main event on November 7 will take place in Akosombo.

Rex Omar said the decision to hold the headline event outside the capital is a deliberate effort to broaden the reach of the Black Star Experience beyond Accra.

"We don't want the Black Star Experience to be situated only in Accra," he said.

Beyond the fashion week, Rex Omar also shared plans for a Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming event at the Legon Stadium.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and Jamaican artiste Gramps Morgan are among those confirmed to perform, with additional Jamaican acts also billed for the occasion.

He added that further projects are in development under the Black Star Experience, though he declined to share details at this stage.

The X video is below:

Mahama rates Black Stars performance at 2026 world cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama’s assessment of the Black Stars’ performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He called for the current squad and technical team to remain together ahead of the next AFCON and World Cup.

The Black Stars reached the Round of 32 after many observers predicted an early group-stage exit. Mahama now believes Ghana could win either major competition if the team receives sustained support and preparation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh