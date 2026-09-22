Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote credited Ghana's economic turnaround to investor confidence in President Mahama's leadership

Dangote made the remarks at the Accra Reset event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 21

The Dangote Group president argued that the Ghanaian experience reveals the direct link between leadership trust and capital movement

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group and Africa's richest man, has credited Ghana's recent economic recovery to the confidence that investors have placed in President John Mahama's leadership style and decision-making.

Dangote made the remarks on Monday, 22 September, at the Accra Reset, an event hosted by President Mahama on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Aliko Dangote says Ghana's economic recovery proves money follows trust in leadership. Credit: Dangote Industries/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

He argued that Ghana's turnaround illustrates a fundamental principle: that capital flows where trust exists.

The billionaire businessman was direct in his assessment, stating that Mahama had not relied on any dramatic or unconventional approach to stabilise the economy.

Instead, he said, the President made sound decisions that gradually rebuilt the confidence of both local and international investors.

"He didn't do any magic. He's not a magician, but he did the right things, and people really have a lot of trust in him. And that's why Ghana's economy turned around. This has actually shown that money follows trust," Dangote said.

He stressed that Ghana's experience serves as a practical demonstration of how investor sentiment and leadership credibility are directly linked to economic recovery, particularly in emerging markets.

Confidence as a Driver of Capital

Dangote's broader argument centred on the relationship between political trust and the movement of capital.

He maintained that Ghana's improved economic fortunes were not the result of extraordinary external interventions but rather a consequence of restoring faith among those with capital to invest.

The remarks reflect growing optimism around Ghana's economic trajectory under Mahama, who returned to the presidency in January 2025 following his victory in the December 2024 election.

Ghana had spent much of the preceding years navigating a severe debt crisis that led to an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Aliko Dangote's luxurious mansion emerges online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian content creator Steven Ndukwu had offered a rare inside look at Aliko Dangote's Victoria Island mansion in Lagos, and his reaction to what he found has set off a lively debate online.

Ndukwu shared the experience on Thursday, 16 July, in a post that drew widespread attention.

The footage covered both the exterior and interior of the waterfront residence, which sits directly on the Lagos Lagoon with luxury boats moored along a private stretch of calm water at the back of the property.

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Source: YEN.com.gh