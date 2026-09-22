Peter Obi took to X on Sunday, September 20, 2026, to mourn the death of Chief Okey Ezeibe, describing him as a very dear elder brother

Chief Ezeibe, a prominent Nigerian businessman and founder of Legacy Motors, was found dead in a hotel room in Owerri, the capital of Imo State

Reports suggest Ezeibe may have suffered a heart attack while travelling to attend a meeting with NDC governorship candidate Chief Martins Agbaso

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Chief Sir Okey Ezeibe, a prominent Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and founder of Legacy Motors, was found dead at 66 in his hotel room in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Prominent Nigerian businessman and politician Chief Okey Ezeibe is found dead in a hotel room in Owerri. Photo source: @OselokaHObaze, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Prominent politician and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections Peter Obi announced the businessman's death on X on Sunday, September 20, 2026, and expressed profound grief.

According to News Express Nigeria reports, Ezeibe had travelled to Owerri to attend a meeting with Chief Martins Agbaso, the NDC governorship candidate, when he was discovered unresponsive in his room.

The late businessman was scheduled to meet Agbaso over dinner yesterday, but the NDC candidate had travelled to Delta State for another engagement.

The two men subsequently agreed to meet this morning over breakfast.

However, when the scheduled time for Ezeibe to leave for Agbaso’s residence passed, his associates became concerned.

They knocked on his hotel room door but received no response and eventually forced the door open, where they found him dead.

The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, although reports indicate that he may have suffered a heart attack.

Peter Obi pays tribute to Chief Ezeibe

Taking to X shortly after receiving the news, the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 Nigerian elections described the loss as deeply personal.

Obi wrote:

"Today, Sunday, 20th September 2026, with the deepest sense of shock and profound sadness, I received the news of the death of my very dear elder brother and friend, Chief Okey Ezibe."

He went on to praise Ezeibe's warmth and character, adding:

"I will deeply miss his very dear friendship, counsel, courage and the warmth with which he related with everyone around him."

Peter Obi closed his tribute with a prayer for Ezeibe's family and invoked the late businessman's vision for the country, writing:

"Your memory will remain with us, and your dream of a New Nigeria will continue to live on."

Beyond politics, Ezeibe was a towering figure in Nigerian business circles and a patron of the Balogun Market Trade Fair, making his passing felt far beyond his immediate community.

He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Motors (Legacy Urban Peony Services Limited) and a former President and Board of Trustees member of the Balogun Business Association (BBA) in Lagos.

The late businessman was a close friend of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate and former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

However, ahead of the 2027 election, Chief Ezeibe had publicly thrown his support behind the presidential bid of Peter Obi.

The X post announcing the demise of Chief Okey Ezeibe is below:

Reactions to Chief Okey Ezeibe's sudden demise

Nigerians across social media mourned the loss of the business mogul, with many sharing their personal connections to him.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@oguemma77 wrote:

"A painful loss. May God grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear this difficult moment. May his memory continue to live on."

@CfcKingofClubs said:

"When I heard about his loss yesterday night, I was shocked and indeed very sad. May his soul rest in peace. Balogun market trade fair closed because of his death. He's a patron and an icon in the trade fair."

@Valroseee commented:

"I was fortunate to meet Chief recently, and he is what PO has just described him to be. Easygoing and down-to-earth, a man who loved his people and this country. It's a sad news, I must say. Rest well, sir!"

Hollard CEO Patience Akiyanu passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the death of Patience Enyonam Akyianu, former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana and Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings.

The respected business leader spent more than two decades shaping Ghana’s banking and insurance sectors.

Her legacy included championing wider access to insurance, supporting small businesses through the Asomdwee product and advancing women in leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh