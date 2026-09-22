Carlos Queiroz recalled Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars squad as Ghana prepare for their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

The 35-year-old had a difficult 2026 World Cup and only recently completed a move to Sheffield United after being without a club

Queiroz's defence for Jordan comes on the back of some supporters calling for the player to retire from the Black Stars

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Carlos Queiroz has publicly defended his decision to recall Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars squad, backing the experienced forward to play a role in Ghana's rebuilding process despite mounting pressure from fans who believe the striker should step away from international duty.

Carlos Queiroz backs Jordan Ayew amid calls for Black Stars retirement. Photos by Julian Finney - FIFA and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz backs Jordan Ayew

Queiroz referenced Ayew's age in remarks that framed the veteran as a player still capable of contributing at the highest level.

"I still have this young boy, Jordan Ayew, who is starting to renew his career. But around him, just check the age of the players that we have at this moment. It is a starting point," the Ghana coach said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The recall comes at a delicate moment for the 35-year-old forward. Ayew endured a forgettable 2026 FIFA World Cup with Ghana, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the tournament.

He was without a club after his deal with Leicester City expired in the summer before completing a one-year move to Sheffield United on a free transfer.

His start to life at Bramall Lane has been modest. According to data from Transfermarkt, Ayew has featured for just 68 minutes across three appearances for the Blades and has yet to cement a place in the starting line-up.

Jordan Ayew to lead Ghana's AFCON qualifying campaign

Despite the scepticism surrounding his form and match fitness, Queiroz has retained Ayew as part of his plans as the Black Stars embark on their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The decision comes after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, adding urgency to the team's need to rebuild.

Ghana face Côte d'Ivoire away in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, before returning home to host The Gambia five days later.

Ayew, who has been a central figure for the Black Stars for well over a decade, brings considerable international experience to a squad that Queiroz appears keen to balance with a younger generation of players.

The inclusion of the former Crystal Palace striker has split opinion among supporters, with a section of the fanbase calling for the coaching staff to prioritise youth and accelerate the transition.

Queiroz, however, has indicated that Ayew's experience remains an asset as the team sets out to return to the AFCON and challenge for continental honours.

Queiroz adds 9 players to Black Stars squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had expanded Ghana’s squad after several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, withdrew for medical reasons.

The nine additions cover different positions, including four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards from clubs in Europe and Asia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh