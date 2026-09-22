Baba Rahman has pulled out of the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

The defender becomes the fourth player to withdraw from Carlos Queiroz's original 24-man selection

Ghana faces Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia and Morocco across a demanding three-match international window

Ghana has suffered yet another injury setback ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with left-back Baba Rahman confirmed as the fourth player to withdraw from Carlos Queiroz's squad.

According to Ghana Media Hub, Rahman's exit is injury-related, coming just hours after Antoine Semenyo also pulled out of the same squad.

The two departures on the same day deepen what has already been a difficult preparation window for the Black Stars technical team.

Baba Rahman is set to miss out on Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifiers after picking up an injury. Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars squad hit by a wave of withdrawals

Rahman had been included in Queiroz's original 24-man selection for a three-match international window covering an AFCON qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire, another against The Gambia, and a friendly against Morocco.

He joins Mohammed Kudus, Nathaniel Adjei and Semenyo in withdrawing from that group, leaving Queiroz to reshape his plans at short notice.

The experienced defender's absence creates a specific problem at left-back. However, considering Gideon Mensah and Ebenezer Annan are both in the squad, coach Queiroz won't sweat over Baba's absence.

Tight schedule with limited room for error

Following the Côte d'Ivoire fixture on September 24, Ghana returns home to host The Gambia in Accra five days later.

The window then closes with a trip to Tangier to face 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalist Morocco on October 4.

Three matches in under two weeks leaves little margin to manage the squad, and the mounting injury list has reduced the depth Queiroz had originally intended to work with.

The early withdrawals of Kudus and Semenyo, both key attacking figures, already altered the balance of the group before Rahman's latest exit added further concerns at the back.

Queiroz adds 9 players to Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had expanded Ghana’s squad after several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, withdrew for medical reasons.

The nine additions cover different positions, including four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards from clubs across Europe and Asia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh