Popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster Abou Diaby officially joined Lawson FM/TV on Monday, September 28

Diaby's arrival at Lawson Media reunited him with King Eben, a former colleague from their days at Wontumi FM

The Berekum-born journalist is expected to anchor the sports programmes alongside his mentor

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Abeiku Dadson, the popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster known on air as Abou Diaby, has found a new home at Lawson FM/TV after parting ways with Fakye TV.

Abou Diaby reunites with King Eben at Lawson FM/TV. Photo credit: King Eben/Facebook and Abou Diaby/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Abou Diaby leaves Fakye TV for Lawson Media

His arrival at Lawson Media was marked by a live unveiling on Monday, 28 September 2026, during the station's Morning Sports show — and the occasion carried a personal dimension: sharing the set with King Eben, a broadcaster he once worked alongside in the Kumasi sports media fraternity.

Before stepping into his new role, Diaby took a moment to acknowledge the station he was leaving behind.

In a heartfelt message, he expressed deep appreciation for the people and experiences that defined his time there.

"Saying goodbye to my former station, FAKYE TV. As one chapter comes to an end, I'm filled with gratitude for the memories, lessons, friendships, and experiences that shaped my journey," he wrote, signing off with a simple but telling line: "On to the next chapter."

That next chapter is now firmly underway at Lawson FM/TV.

Watch Abou Diaby's unveiling, as shared on X:

Inside Abou Diaby's sports journalism career

Diaby's broadcasting journey stretches back to Berekum, where he cut his teeth at Agoro FM and Shalom FM.

It was his later move to Wontumi FM, however, that brought him to wider attention and established him as a recognisable voice among sports fans in the Ashanti Region. It was also at Wontumi FM that he and King Eben first became familiar colleagues.

His career subsequently took him to Sompa FM and Television, a stint that ended roughly a year before his Fakye TV chapter began, as noted by Sean City.

With his move to Lawson Media, Diaby brings a wealth of experience across multiple platforms and audiences.

His reunion with King Eben at Lawson FM/TV is widely expected to generate enthusiasm among loyal followers who remember the pair from their earlier days together.

Monday's unveiling signalled the start of what promises to be a significant new phase in Diaby's career within Ghana's competitive sports broadcasting industry.

BKB joins Obaapa Radio after leaving Pure FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bright Kankam Boadu (BKB) has disclosed his next destination after leaving Pure FM.

The veteran journalist announced that he has joined Obaapa Radio alongside The Shipdealer and Owusu Bempah Ayala.

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Source: YEN.com.gh