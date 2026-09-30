The European Union confirmed it has suspended visa agreements with three countries for failing to meet the conditions of their respective arrangements

Two of the countries lost the benefits of their visa facilitation agreements, while the third had its full visa waiver withdrawn

Citizens of all three countries must now follow the standard EU visa application process under the bloc's general visa code

The European Union has put visa arrangements with three countries on hold after concluding that each country failed to uphold the conditions of its respective agreement with the bloc.

EU puts visa agreements with three countries on hold. Photo source: @ursulavonderleyen

Source: Getty Images

The Council of the EU confirmed the suspensions on its official website. Under EU rules, the bloc is entitled to suspend either a visa waiver or a visa facilitation agreement with any non-EU country whose conduct or policies no longer meet the terms of the deal.

Once a suspension takes effect, travellers from that country lose any special concessions and must instead comply with the standard rules set out in the EU visa code.

The 3 countries affected and what they lost

The three countries are Russia, Belarus, and Vanuatu. The nature of each suspension differs based on the type of agreement that was in place.

Russia faces a full suspension of its visa facilitation agreement, meaning Russian citizens can no longer benefit from simplified or reduced-cost visa processing when applying to enter the EU. Belarus is subject to a partial suspension of its own facilitation agreement, stripping away some, though not all, of the procedural advantages its citizens previously enjoyed.

Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, had a more generous arrangement in place. Its citizens were previously entitled to enter the EU without a visa altogether. That privilege has now been completely withdrawn following a full suspension of the visa waiver agreement.

How the EU triggers a suspension

Either an individual EU member state or the European Commission can initiate a suspension. The mechanism reflects the EU's consistent position that visa privileges are conditional on continued compliance with agreed standards, not permanent entitlements.

With all three suspensions now active, citizens of Russia, Belarus, and Vanuatu who wish to travel to EU member states must go through the full standard visa application process, without any of the financial or procedural concessions that their earlier agreements provided.

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Source: YEN.com.gh