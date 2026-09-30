Italy's updated citizenship by descent rules took effect on 28 March 2025 and apply to foreign nationals

The Italian Consulate General in Toronto outlined two specific categories of descendants who qualify under the new framework

A key warning accompanies both categories, as holding an Italian grandparent alone is not sufficient to establish eligibility

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Italy has formally set out which descendants of Italian citizens are eligible to apply for citizenship by ancestry, with the criteria coming into force on 28 March 2025 and affecting foreign nationals who already hold another nationality, including Canadian citizenship.

Italy's updated citizenship by descent rules took effect on 28 March 2025 and apply to foreign nationals, including Canadian citizens

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The Italian Consulate General in Toronto published the eligibility framework, which restricts recognition of citizenship by descent to two defined categories of applicants.

The first category covers first- or second-degree descendants of Italian citizens who held exclusively Italian citizenship at the time of the applicant's birth. The Italian ancestor must have held no other nationality at that point in time for this route to apply.

The second category is open to applicants whose parent or adoptive parent lived in Italy for a minimum of two consecutive years after obtaining Italian citizenship and before the applicant was born or adopted. Applicants pursuing this route must submit historical residence and citizenship certificates to support their claim.

Both categories carry a critical condition: the possession of an Italian grandparent who held solely Italian citizenship does not, by itself, establish eligibility. The transmission line through the direct parent, either the father or mother, must be independently confirmed as unbroken before any application can be submitted.

What Prospective Applicants Must Prepare

The revised rules impose a more rigorous standard than many people tracing Italian heritage may have anticipated, particularly those whose connection runs through a grandparent rather than a parent.

Verifying the citizenship status of a first-degree ascendant introduces an additional layer of documentation into the process.

Applicants who believe they fall within one of the two eligible groups are required to compile historical records confirming the ancestor's citizenship and, where the second category applies, their period of residence in Italy.

The consulate has not published a closing date for applications under these criteria, but the rules as stated govern all applications lodged from 28 March 2025 onwards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh