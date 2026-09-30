The Ghana National Service Authority (NSA) announced the release of the 2026/2027 posting on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Personnel must check their posting on the NSA portal, print their appointment letter, and obtain an endorsement from their workplace

After endorsement, personnel are required to book a validation appointment before they can officially commence national service

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The National Service Authority (NSA) has released the 2026/2027 national service posting, opening access for prospective personnel to check where they have been assigned and download their official appointment letters.

Ghana National Service Authority releases 2026/2027 national service posting. Image credit: Ghana National Service Authority

Source: Facebook

The announcement came through the Authority's Facebook page on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, and outlined a step-by-step process that all prospective personnel must complete before they can formally begin their service.

How to check your NSA posting

Personnel are first required to visit the official NSA portal at gnsa.gov.gh to view their posting details and retrieve their Appointment/Posting Letter.

Once downloaded, they must print the letter and physically present it at their designated place of posting, where the appropriate authority at that workplace will provide an endorsement.

With the endorsed letter in hand, personnel must then log back onto the NSA portal to schedule a validation and registration appointment.

During this step, they will choose from available dates, times, and validation centres listed on the platform.

On the day of their scheduled appointment, personnel are expected to arrive at the chosen validation centre with their endorsed letter and any other identification documents required by the Authority.

What happens after validation

Once the validation process is completed, personnel will need to distribute copies of their validated documents in three directions: one copy goes to the place of posting, a second to the relevant District Office, and the third should be kept by the individual for personal records.

The NSA emphasised that completing all of these steps is a prerequisite for officially commencing national service.

The Authority urged all prospective personnel to follow each stage carefully and in the correct order to avoid delays.

The 2026/2027 posting release marks a significant milestone for thousands of Ghanaian graduates who are preparing to serve across institutions and organisations nationwide.

The Facebook post by the National Service Authority is below.

GAF 2026/2027 enlistment body selection date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghana Armed Forces’ 2026/2027 enlistment Documentation and Body Selection Exercise, including its dates, venues and instructions for qualified applicants.

The three-day exercise is the next major stage after the online application portal closed on September 23. Applicants must receive a text message confirming their assigned centre before reporting in Kumasi or Accra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh