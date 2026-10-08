The Senegalese FA broke its silence after presenting its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the AFCON 2025 final dispute with Morocco

FSF Secretary-General Abdoulaye Sow confirmed Senegal's lawyers were heard by the arbitral panel but said deliberations remain confidential

The CAS is expected to deliver its ruling within days or weeks, with the decision set to determine who is crowned champions of the continent

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The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has publicly addressed the ongoing arbitration process at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), confirming that its legal team has presented its full case in the dispute with Morocco over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Senegal Football Federation has broken its silence after the CAS hearing over the 2025 AFCON final dispute with Morocco. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal FA reacts after CAS hearing

FSF Secretary-General Abdoulaye Sow spoke out following the hearing on October 8, stating that Senegal's lawyers had the opportunity to put forward all of the federation's observations and were received by the arbitral panel.

"What we can say is that our lawyers presented our case, put forward all our observations and were heard by the arbitral panel," Sow said, as quoted by Foot Africa.

Despite expressing confidence in how Senegal's case was conducted, Sow acknowledged that the federation has no visibility into the panel's internal discussions, given that arbitration proceedings of this nature are strictly confidential.

"Now, it is up to the CAS to deliver its decision in the coming days or weeks… I cannot say what really happened, because the deliberations are confidential," he added.

Sow remained measured in his assessment, stopping short of predicting an outcome while assuring that the federation mounted a solid defence.

"But I can assure you that Senegal defended itself well," he said.

When will CAS deliver AFCON 2025 verdict?

The arbitration panel is now deliberating, with a decision anticipated within days or weeks.

The ruling is expected to bring clarity to a dispute that has attracted significant attention across African football and will determine what course of action Senegal's football authorities may pursue in the aftermath.

For now, the FSF has indicated it will wait for the CAS to conclude its process before making any further moves.

Morocco confident of winning 2025 AFCON dispute

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Morocco is confident the Court of Arbitration for Sport will uphold its claim to the 2025 AFCON title.

The country’s FA president said official reports, video evidence and CAF regulations all support Morocco’s case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh