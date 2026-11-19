The NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretariat announced the passing of Eric Atsu Afeme on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Afeme, popularly known as Agabus, had served as Trobu Constituency Youth Organiser before his regional elevation

He was elected Greater Accra Deputy Regional Youth Organiser on November 13, just six days before his death

The National Democratic Congress has confirmed the death of its newly elected Greater Accra Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Eric Atsu Afeme, who passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2026.

NDC mourns Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser Eric Afeme, dead 6 days after the election. Image credit: Eric Afeme, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to the party, Eric Afeme died following a short illness.

The NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretariat broke the news through a formal press release, noting that the Regional Executive Committee received the news with deep sadness.

Afeme was widely known within party circles by the nickname Agabus.

Eric Afeme's career built at the grassroots

Before his elevation to the regional post, Eric Afeme served as the Trobu Constituency Youth Organiser, where colleagues and delegates described his work as dedicated and impactful.

His consistent performance at the constituency level earned him broad support among delegates, ultimately securing his election as one of the two Deputy Regional Youth Organisers for the Greater Accra Region.

That election took place on Friday, November 13, 2026, only six days before his death, making his passing all the more striking for a party that had just celebrated his rise.

NDC pays tribute to Afeme

In its tribute, the NDC described Afeme as a courageous mobiliser and a highly disciplined grassroots activist whose commitment was to both the party and to Ghana.

The statement was signed by the Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Amorse Amos Blessing, Esq.

The party extended its condolences to Afeme's immediate family, the Regional Youth Wing, the Trobu Constituency, and his broader network of friends and associates.

The Regional Secretariat did not disclose further details about the nature of the illness that preceded his death.

The NDC prayed for God to grant Afeme's soul eternal rest and to provide his family and loved ones with the strength to bear the loss.

The X post of the NDC's press release is below.

Barker-Vormawor announces death of his father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor’s announcement that his father had died, and the events surrounding his final hours.

The day before his father collapsed, the two shared a brief, wordless exchange at a family burial. A Good Samaritan later intervened on the roadside, but Baker-Vormawor’s father died while being transported to hospital.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh