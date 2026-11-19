Austria has outlined two official pathways through which highly skilled foreign workers can legally relocate to the country for employment

The Austrian government's immigration framework targets professionals with specialised qualifications looking to work in Europe

Eligibility requirements and application conditions differ between the two routes available to prospective migrants

Austria has set out two distinct pathways through which highly skilled foreign nationals can legally migrate to the country to work.

The Austrian government's immigration framework provides structured options for professionals from outside the European Union who wish to live and build careers in the country.

Austria lists 2 ways highly skilled foreign workers can move to the country. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Two Austria routes for skilled migrants

The first pathway is the Red-White-Red Card, which is a points-based system designed for qualified workers in occupations where Austria faces a shortage of local talent.

Applicants are assessed on criteria including their educational qualifications, professional experience, language ability, and age.

Those who meet the minimum points threshold are eligible to apply for a permit that allows them to live and work in Austria for up to two years, with the possibility of renewal.

The second route is the EU Blue Card, a permit that applies across most European Union member states.

To qualify through this channel, applicants must hold a university degree and have secured a job offer in Austria that meets a minimum salary requirement set by the authorities.

The EU Blue Card is particularly suited to graduates in high-demand sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance.

What applicants need to know

Both permits allow successful applicants to bring their immediate family members to Austria, and recipients may eventually qualify for permanent residency after meeting the required period of continuous stay.

Prospective applicants are advised to gather all relevant documentation before submitting their applications, including certified copies of academic certificates, proof of employment or a confirmed job offer, and evidence of sufficient financial means to support themselves upon arrival.

Austria's approach reflects a broader European effort to attract global talent to address skills gaps in key industries, while maintaining structured entry requirements to manage migration effectively.

UK gives English exemptions to 18 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK had introduced an important update for foreigners hoping to work in the country.

A select group of nationals could benefit from an exemption that could make their visa application process easier.

The latest rules revealed the countries and territories covered by the new arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh